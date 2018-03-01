Will Kansas State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade make All-Big 12 first team?

Barry Brown didn’t need much time to think about the question. He listened to the words and responded immediately, almost like he had discussed the topic before.
Should Dean Wade make the All-Big 12 first team?
“Most definitely I think he deserves to be on the first team,” Brown said. “He is playing first-team basketball right now. His numbers are great. I don’t know if there is anyone better than him at his position in the Big 12 … If he’s not first team I will be surprised.”
Five years have passed since Kansas State last placed a basketball player (Rodney McGruder) on the All-Big 12 first team, but the Wildcats have two candidates for the honor this year.
The first is Wade. The junior forward from St. John has been one of the most consistent front-court players in the Big 12 this season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while making 54.6 percent of his shots. He ranks in the top 10 of the conference in six different statistical categories.
That type of production has allowed him to reach double figures in 18 straight games, erupting for as many as 34 points during a road game against Iowa State and flirting with a triple-double in the rematch.
Brown is the other first-team contender. The junior guard has averaged 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals while leading the Wildcats in the backcourt. He has been at his best during conference games, averaging 18.6 points. That number trails only Big 12 Player of the Year front-runners Trae Young (28.1) and Devonte Graham (18.9).
He stepped up when K-State point guard Kamau Stokes suffered a broken left foot against Texas Tech and helped guide the Wildcats to a 9-8 conference record with a mixture of scoring, passing and defense. Brown scored a season-high 38 points against Oklahoma State and also torched Baylor for 34, all while often defending the other team’s top scorer.
“There are so many great players in our league,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “I actually asked the coaches that (earlier this week). Does (Wade) have a chance? He and Barry both … The thing is, they both play both ends of the court. They do a lot for our team.”
Wade’s position might give him better first-team credentials. His main competition inside will come from Texas freshman Mo Bamba, who averages a double-double and leads the conference in rebounds and ranks second in blocks. But Kansas sophomore Udoka Azubuike, TCU senior Vlad Brodziansky and West Virginia sophomore Sagaba Konate could also be considered.
None of them have closed stronger than Wade.
There is much more competition at guard. West Virginia senior Jevon Carter, Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans, Graham and Young have all made strong cases. Can Brown bump any of them out of the top five?
“I understand there are a lot of good players,” Weber said. “It is going to be a tough call.”
Brown and Wade will both get one final opportunity to impress voters when K-State takes on Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Big 12 coaches will announce their all-conference team on Sunday and the media will follow on Monday.
Both Brown and Wade seem destined to land on one of the Big 12’s all-conference teams. Which one? That’s the question.
“If you make any of the all-conference teams in this league that means you are some of the best players in the country,” Weber said. “There is no doubt about that.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
