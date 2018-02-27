New assistant Brian Norwood finalizes multi-year contract with Kansas State

Brian Norwood will earn a salary of $405,000 as Kansas State’s new defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator next season, according to a copy of his contract.
It was finalized Monday with signatures from Norwood and K-State athletic director Gene Taylor.
The contract runs through April 30, 2020. Norwood will earn $405,000 in his first season, and his salary will increase to $425,250 on May 1, 2019.
Norwood comes to K-State from Tulsa, where he has served as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach since 2015. He has 27 years of experience as a college football assistant, coaching at Arizona, Richmond, Navy, Texas Tech, Penn State, Baylor as well as Tulsa.
He fills the vacant opening on K-State’s coaching staff created by the retirement of defensive coordinator Tom Hayes.
Norwood will work under new defensive coordinator Blake Seiler, who was promoted from linebackers coach. Seiler, a former K-State player and Bishop Carroll standout, will earn $440,000 in base salary this year.
Norwood’s contract also includes an annual car allowance of $8,000, golfing privileges at Colbert Hills Golf Course and up to six complimentary tickets to all regular season K-State athletic events.
If Norwood chooses to take another job before his contract ends, he will owe K-State two months salary, unless he leaves to become the sole defensive coordinator for another college team or takes a position in the NFL. Under those scenarios, his buyout would drop to zero.
K-State will owe Norwood one year of salary or the remainder of his contract, depending on which number is lower, if he is terminated without cause.
Several other K-State assistants have inked new contracts this offseason. New offensive coordinator Andre Coleman will make $440,000 this year, quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Collin Klein is now making $300,000 and offensive line coach/running game coordinator has a salary of $480,000.
The Wildcats also hired former players Zach Hanson (tight ends) and Eric Hickson (running backs) as new assistant coaches. They will both earn $210,000 this year.
