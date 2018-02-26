Kansas State-TCU lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures, prediction

Kansas State at TCU
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.7
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.1
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.3
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.6
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.3
P
No.
TCU
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
10
Vlad Brodziansky
6-11
Sr.
15.4
F
12
Kouat Noi
6-7
Fr.
10.9
G
34
Kenrich Williams
6-7
Sr.
12.9
G
1
Desmond Bane
6-5
So.
12.7
G
25
Alex Robinson
6-1
Jr.
9.6
The Lowdown: This game could go a long way toward deciding which team ends up with the No. 4 seed at the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State will finish no worse than fourth in the conference standings with a win. TCU can move into a tie for fourth with the Wildcats with a win. Both teams have been playing well. K-State has won three of its past four and TCU has won four of its past five. The Wildcats are coming off an 86-77 loss at Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs just beat Baylor 82-72 at home.
K-State player to watch: Makol Mawien. The sophomore forward has been quiet lately, but his 18 points were a big reason why K-State beat TCU last month at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are 6-0 when he reaches double figures. They will take their chances if he can do it again.
TCU player to watch: Vlad Brodziansky. One of the most versatile forwards in the Big 12, he could pose matchup problems for K-State inside, especially if Mawien or Wade get in foul trouble.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
TCU 80, Kansas State 76. The Wildcats have been good on the road this season, but this will be one of their toughest games. The Horned Frogs have won their past three at home by an average of 13.3 points.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
