Trae Young shoots Oklahoma past Kansas State 86-77

The Oklahoma Sooners were bound to break out of their slump eventually.
A turning point may have arrived Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.
Freshman Trae Young regained his early season form, hitting deep three-pointers from all over, and Oklahoma snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Kansas State 86-77.
It was a complete reversal from the first game between these two teams. K-State blasted Oklahoma 87-69 last month at Bramlage Colisem, scoring in every way possible against minimal defensive pressure and pressuring Young into a whopping 12 turnovers. But the Sooners owned the rematch.
It didn’t matter that they had lost six in a row or nine of their last 11 going back to that loss in Manhattan. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger had the Sooners playing like a new team.
Young was the main reason why.
The freshman guard, who leads the nation in both scoring and assists, had his way with K-state guard Barry Brown and finished with 28 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. He was efficient in all areas, making 7 of 10 shots — 6 of 9 from three — and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
To be fair, there wasn’t a whole lot Brown could do. Young came out firing from well beyond the arc and had 11 points before the second media timeout. When K-State tried to devote extra defenders to him he did a good job finding open teammates.
The Sooners fed off his efficiency on both ends, playing their best defensive game in weeks.
Oklahoma led 43-35 at halftime, and K-State never seriously threatened in the second half.
The closest the Wildcats (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) could get to the Sooners (17-11, 7-9) was 63-56 following back-to-back baskets from Amaad Wainright with 7:32 remaining.
Oklahoma answered with a run that featured another deep three from Young and the game was all but over.
It was odd to see K-State struggle to make, and, at times, get shots against Oklahoma’s defense. The Wildcats have feasted on poor defensive opponents all season. But they were unable to take advantage of favorable matchups in this game.
Brown had 28 points, but he needed 21 shots to score them.
A sign of how strange things were for K-State: It took Dean Wade 12 minutes, 18 seconds to take his first shot. The junior forward is by far the team’s most efficient player on offense. He should lead the team in shots in every game. To ignore him for that long seems unwise.
He finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds on 12 shots.
Oklahoma did a good job denying him, but K-State didn’t do a good job finding him. At one point in the first half he had a dream matchup in the post against Young and called for the ball several times. He never got it. Instead, Brown missed a contested shot.
This was one of K-State’s worst efforts in a while, and it ended a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
They will try to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes in their next game on Tuesday at TCU.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
