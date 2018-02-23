Kansas State at Oklahoma preview: Another good matchup for Wildcats

Kansas State at Oklahoma
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.6
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.2
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.3
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.2
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.3
P
No.
Oklahoma
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
4
Jamuni McNeace
6-10
Jr.
6.4
F
21
Kristian Doolittle
6-7
So.
1.9
G
20
Kameron McGusty
6-5
So.
7.9
G
0
Christian James
6-4
Jr.
12.3
G
11
Trae Young
6-2
Fr.
28.3
The Lowdown: Kansas State is on the verge of locking up a NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have won three in a row and are tied with West Virginia for third place in the Big 12. A victory over Oklahoma would further strengthen their postseason credentials and boost their odds of a high conference finish. Oklahoma is headed in the opposite direction. The Sooners have lost six straight and need a victory to salvage their once bright season.
K-State player to watch: Barry Brown. Odds are good he will spend most of the game on OU superstar Trae Young, which means he will have to play strong on defense. But he should also see many opportunities for cheap points. He can use his driving ability to exploit Oklahoma’s soft interior defense.
OU player to watch: Trae Young. He has been in a slump from three-point range lately and will need to play a special game to help Oklahoma snap its losing streak.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
Kansas State 85, Oklahoma 81. This is a tricky game for K-State. They lost by 30 at Oklahoma last season and the Sooners will be in desperation mode. Still, the Wildcats should have no problem scoring. That makes this a good matchup for them.
