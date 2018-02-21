Why Bruce Weber isn’t satisfied with another 20 win season at Kansas State

Kansas State won an important basketball game 58-48 over Texas on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats boosted their NCAA Tournament hopes against another bubble team and Bruce Weber reached the 20-win mark for the fourth time in his six seasons as coach.
You just might not realize all that based on the postgame news conference.
“All I am worried about is Oklahoma right now,” Weber said. “If we are satisfied right now with 20 who knows what can happen? The league is so crazy, and that was my message to the guys.… We cannot be satisfied.”
Weber is wise to take that approach as the season winds down. Yes, K-State (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) is closing in on a NCAA Tournament berth and a desirable finish in the conference standings, but the Wildcats are no lock for either.
A pillow-soft nonconference schedule continues to weaken their postseason credentials and road games against Oklahoma and TCU are up next. After that, surging Baylor visits Manhattan on senior day. K-State could just as easily finish with three more losses as it could three more wins.
Now is time to step on the gas, not coast to the finish line.
The good news for Weber: K-State players seem to understand exactly that.
“We don’t worry about that at all,” K-State wing Xavier Sneed said. “We take thing game by game. We just want to go 1-0 each game.”
The Wildcats showed that with their actions and words during a hard-fought victory against Texas (16-12, 6-9). There were no style points to be had in this slow-paced, low-scoring game. Survival was the only thing that mattered.
The Wildcats thrived in that setting, erasing a 44-42 deficit with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining to win by double digits. They seem to be developing a killer instinct.
Barry Brown, in particular, played like someone who did not want to lose. The junior guard put K-State on his back and scored 14 of his 16 points down the stretch, shining for the second time against Texas this month.
K-State has struggled against teams that play strong defense all season, but it found a way to score over Texas forward Mohamed Bomba and foul out top perimeter defender Kerwin Roach. The Wildcats long ago proved they could win at their best. They are starting to prove they can also win ugly.
“We have got a great group,” Weber said. “They play together. They have matured. The close games we didn’t win two years ago … Barry didn’t make those plays at the end of the game. Those experiences matter. Obviously, Dean’s defense has really been hooked up.
“Our guys have been locked in. We have really talked about being mentally tough and doing what is best for the team, maybe not what is best for you. We are too late in the season to be worried about what is best for you. They have really bought into that.”
It certainly seems like K-State is trending in the right direction.
Beating Texas was another nice step forward. But the Wildcats realize they haven’t arrived.
“It’s great for our school,” Brown said. “I feel like it’s a great accomplishment. Texas is a great team with great players. It’s a big feat, but we still have to move forward from here.”
All-purpose player
Xavier Sneed will go down as the unsung hero of this game for Kansas State.
The sophomore wing scored nine points, grabbed 13 rebounds and played strong defense the whole way.
It’s been an interesting season for Sneed. He got off to a promising start and helped the Wildcats in many different ways. Then Big 12 play started and he seemed to fall in love with the outside shot. That was a positive when the three-pointers were falling, but a negative when they weren’t.
Sneed is at his best when he does a little bit of everything, and this was a perfect example of that. Sneed’s biggest points of the night came on transition dunks. He also snared some key rebounds and frustrated the Longhorns with his size.
K-State could use more games like this from Sneed, and he seems to understand that.
“I take big pride in defense,” Sneed said. “Everybody does on our team. That is just what we key in on, just stopping our opponent and not letting them score. That is a big factor for me and the team, as well.”
Take that, Texas
Texas coach Shaka Smart has to be pleased that he won’t see Barry Brown again in the regular season.
The Longhorns led the Wildcats late in both of their games this month only to watch Brown lead a pair of K-State comebacks.
Brown did more in his two games against Oklahoma State (63 points), but nearly all of his statistics against Texas (27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) came in the final moments after switching to point guard.
“He was great down the stretch,” Smart said. “Our guys had done a nice job on him for about 35 minutes. He did what veterans that are good leaders do at the end of the game. It did not matter that he put up big numbers to that point. He showed that he was going to go make a play for his team.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
