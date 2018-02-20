Texas at Kansas State preview: Mo Bamba poses difficult matchup inside for Wildcats

Texas at Kansas State
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Texas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
21
Dylan Osetkowski
6-9
Jr.
13.9
F
4
Mohamed Bamba
6-11
Fr.
13.6
G
12
Kerwin Roach
6-4
Jr.
11.9
G
13
Jese Febres
6-5
Fr.
3.6
G
2
Matt Coleman
6-2
Fr.
8.9
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.7
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.3
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.4
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.2
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.1
The Lowdown: Both teams are trending in the right direction as they make a push for the NCAA Tournament. K-State has won back-to-back games to move into a tie for third in the Big 12 standings. Texas is coming off a win at Oklahoma. The Wildcats defeated the Longhorns two weeks ago in Austin 67-64 thanks to some late heroics from Barry Brown. The winner of the rematch will feel better about its postseason chances. The loser will feel pressure to win down the stretch.
K-State player to watch: Barry Brown. The junior guard did an excellent job defending Texas guard Kerwin Roach earlier this month and created for his teammates on offense, sending out six assists. The Longhorns tried to limit Dean Wade in that game, and Brown stepped up. He should have similar opportunities in the rematch.
Texas player to watch: Mohamed Bamba. The Texas freshman was dominant against K-State two weeks ago ... When he was in the game. Bamba piled up 18 points and 12 rebounds while altering several shots with his long arms on defense. But Texas only played him for 31 minutes. Few other Texas players did much of anything in that game.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
Kansas State 69, Texas 63. The Longhorns have the size and patience to cause problems for the Wildcats, but they overcame both on the road earlier this month. K-State should be able to do it again at home.
Comments