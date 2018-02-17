How Dean Wade flirted with a triple-double in Kansas State’s 78-66 victory over Iowa State

Dean Wade has been such a dominant scorer for Kansas State that it’s sometimes easy to forget there more to his game.
But he is a complete player, and the junior forward reminded us of his versatile skills during a 78-66 victory over Iowa State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Wade did it all, filling up the stat sheet like an NBA All-Star. He scored a game-high 22 points, sent out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.
His lone complaint: falling just shy of a triple-double.
“It would have been a lot nicer to actually get it,” Wade said. “It happens. We won. I’m happy and we played great in the second half. I couldn’t be any happier.”
This was arguably his best game in a K-State uniform.
The Cyclones were determined to slow him down after he torched them for 34 points earlier this season at Hilton Coliseum, and adjusted their defense accordingly. At times, they devoted multiple defenders to his every move and tried to trick him into attacking apparent mismatches that were actually triple teams.
None of it worked.
“He has really improved,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “He has gotten to be a tremendous player. He was very, very effective today. Our goal today was to hold him. Obviously, we couldn’t’ get that done.”
The strategy backfired in a major way, with Wade making perfect passes out of traffic to open teammates. His assists-to-turnovers ratio of 9-0 is the type of stat point guards dream of.
“He made the right plays,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “You have got to take what they give you, and He made a lot of nice passes that created open looks and obviously made a difference.”
Wade was equally effective in transition.
“Barry (Brown) and Xavier (Sneed) were running, and all I had to do was get the ball to them off a rebound or a steal,” Wade said. “Every time I looked up they were open.”
Wade also stayed involved around the rim, helping K-State beat Iowa State on the glass 35-28 and shot the ball with confidence when he was open, draining 9 of 13 shots from the field.
As K-State’s leading scorer, a case could be made for him to shoot even more often than he already does. He is making 54.2 percent of his field goals and 43.8 percent of his threes. There is no better bet for points on the roster. But it’s also hard to argue with his results as a passer.
He can do it all.
Doom returns to Octagon
Much has been made about K-State’s inability to pile up Big 12 wins at home this season. It was the main topic entering Saturday’s game. The Wildcats hadn’t won at Bramlage Coliseum since Jan. 27 and had dropped their previous two home games by ugly margins to Kansas and West Virginia.
Over the past three years, K-State had gone 11-13 at home in Big 12 play.
Had the Wildcats lost their home-court advantage?
Maybe not. For one day, at least, K-State flexed its muscles at home in a game it could ill afford to lose. It was at its best in the second half, surging ahead by as many as 19 points after the score was tied 33-33 at intermission.
“I thought the crowd was great,” Weber said. “Second half, the energy in the building was great. We created that. I always tell them, ‘You create the energy by how you guard, getting stops, moving the basketball, then it becomes a factor.’ That was huge.”
Prohm was so impressed by the effort that he said there was “no doubt” K-State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) will be a NCAA Tournament team. The Wildcats are trending in that direction, but they still have work to do. Iowa State hasn’t won a conference road game all season. Texas will be a more difficult challenge on Wednesday.
Winning on the glass
How rare is it for Kansas State to grab more rebounds than its opponent, as it did 35-28 against Iowa State?
This rare: K-State hadn’t pulled off a victory in that statistic since Jan. 13 in a 73-72 loss at Kansas.
The Wildcats have regularly been exposed on the glass since then. It hasn’t always mattered, as they have turned many of the boards they do snare into transition points on the other end, but Weber viewed this as a major victory.
Makol Mawien (eight rebounds), Wade (eight) and Sneed (seven) did most of the work, but everyone got involved. Eight players grabbed at least one rebound.
The Wildcats even grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and turned them into 11 second-chance points.
Iowa St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lard
31
7-12
1-2
8
1
4
15
Talley
34
3-6
0-2
4
1
1
7
Young
21
2-5
4-4
4
0
2
8
Jackson
33
3-12
4-5
2
5
1
13
Wigginton
28
5-11
0-0
1
2
1
11
Weiler-Babb
22
1-3
0-0
4
5
1
2
Long
15
1-2
0-0
1
1
1
3
Beverly
14
2-3
0-0
2
1
2
5
Lewis
2
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
2
Totals
200
25-56
9-13
26
16
14
66
Percentages: FG .446, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Jackson 3-9, Beverly 1-1, Talley 1-1, Long 1-2, Wigginton 1-5, Weiler-Babb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 12 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lard, Talley). Turnovers: 12 (Wigginton 5, Jackson 2, Lard 2, Weiler-Babb 2, Beverly). Steals: 5 (Young 2, Beverly, Jackson, Wigginton). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Mawien
29
1-6
2-2
8
1
3
4
Sneed
33
7-12
0-0
7
1
3
17
Wade
39
9-13
2-2
8
9
1
22
Brown
38
8-14
2-3
2
3
0
20
Diarra
17
3-5
0-0
1
1
3
8
Stokes
26
2-7
0-1
2
5
1
5
Stockard
9
1-2
0-0
2
0
1
2
Wainright
7
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Love
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Totals
200
31-60
6-8
31
20
14
78
Percentages: FG .517, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Sneed 3-7, Diarra 2-3, Brown 2-4, Wade 2-5, Stokes 1-5, Wainright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Mawien 2). Turnovers: 10 (Diarra 2, Mawien 2, Stockard 2, Brown, Sneed, Stokes, Wainright). Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Sneed 2, Wade 2, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.
Iowa St.
33
33
—
66
Kansas St.
33
45
—
78
A—9,645 (12,528).
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
