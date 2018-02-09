Texas Tech-Kansas State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures, prediction

Texas Tech at Kansas State
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Texas Tech
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
32
Norense Odiase
6-9
Jr.
4.1
G
2
Zhaire Smith
6-5
Fr.
10.5
G
5
Justin Gray
6-6
Sr.
4.9
G
23
Jarrett Culver
6-5
Fr.
11.0
G
12
Keenan Evans
6-3
Sr.
18.4
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.2
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
16.4
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.2
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.0
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
7.0
The Lowdown: K-State is looking to build on its road victory over Texas that moved it into a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats have won five of their past seven games, but they have struggled against the top teams in the conference. All five of their league losses have come against Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Red Raiders are the Big 12’s hottest team, having won five straight. A victory in Manhattan would keep them on top of the conference standings. They are currently tied for first with Kansas.
K-State player to watch: Dean Wade. K-State’s top forward fouled out in 24 minutes earlier this season against Texas Tech, and the Wildcats went on to lose 74-58. If he can stay on the court for 35-plus minutes and score 20-plus points in the rematch, K-State will take its chances.
Texas Tech player to watch: Keenan Evans. One of the top point guards in the nation, he torched K-State in Lubbock with 27 points and four assists in just 31 minutes. He got the basket with ease and made seven of eight two-pointers. Evans likes this matchup.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
Kansas State 69, Texas Tech 68. Much like West Virginia, this isn’t a great matchup for Kansas State. The Red Raiders have depth and play strong defense. They have the advantage on paper. Still, K-State has won eight straight home games in this series and seems due for a big performance.
