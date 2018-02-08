Bill Snyder: ‘No egos involved’ with Kansas State’s new offensive coordinators

Andre Coleman won’t call his first play as Kansas State’s offensive coordinator for another seven months, but Bill Snyder is already confident in his abilities.
With the support of assistants Charlie Dickey (running game coordinator) and Collin Klein (passing game coordinator), Snyder thinks Coleman has K-State’s offense headed down a new path.
“I’m pleased with the direction they’re going right now,” Snyder said Wednesday at a news conference for national signing day. “I’ve been able to spend less time with them, but they’ve taken it upon themselves to really get invested in it and I think they’re putting us ahead of where we might have been at this point in time a year ago.”
Their best trait: teamwork.
“I’m pleased with their capacity and capability to work together,” Snyder said. “There are no egos involved, and it’s just three guys that care about the same thing.”
Coleman took over for Dana Dimel as K-State’s offensive coordinator last month after Dimel left to become the head coach at UTEP. It will be fascinating to see what personal touches Coleman adds to K-State’s offense, as Dimel had been calling plays for the Wildcats since 2009.
Dimel preferred a run-first style that featured a heavy dose of quarterback keepers and allowed K-State to control clock. Snyder said Wednesday the Wildcats continue to recruit dual-threat passers, as running will remain an integral part of the job for any K-State quarterback, but it might not remain so prominent.
Snyder entrusted Coleman to command the entire offense after spending several productive years coaching receivers.
“Andre will do the organizational aspect of it,” Snyder said, “and have the verbiage to make the calls in ballgames, but it will be a joint venture between he and Collin Klein in the passing game and a joint venture between he and Charlie Dickey in the running game.”
It remains unclear which of those assistants will coach from the press box which of those assistants will be on the sideline during games.
Last year, Coleman and Dickey were down low with the team while Klein was up high with Dimel. But Klein has coached at field level as a graduate assistant, and Coleman may want a different view of things as the offensive coordinator.
Snyder said the Wildcats will experiment with different combinations during spring practice. After some “trial and error” they will decide on set coaching areas for the 2018 season.
Some may worry three coaches with the word “coordinator” in their titles are too many for one offense. Not Snyder. He likes the new arrangement.
