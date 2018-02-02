K-State Q&A: Why Bill Snyder was smart to promote Andre Coleman, Blake Seiler

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
Lots of great topics on tap this week. Let’s get right to them. Thanks, as always, for your participation.
Constantly promoting from within and refusing to search outside the K-State tree for new coordinators. Good or bad for national perception of the program?— Jeff Burkhart (@jeff_burkhart) February 1, 2018
I doubt the way Bill Snyder selects his coordinators registers much, if at all, at the national level. The only time average people pay attention to coordinators is when schools get in bidding wars for them and they end up with salaries near $2 million.
That’s never been Snyder’s style. Remember, he hasn’t gone outside his own staff to hire a coordinator since he returned to the sideline in 2009. And K-State is not paying its coordinators near $2 million.
Given the realistic options available, I think Snyder made smart moves by promoting Andre Coleman to offensive coordinator and Blake Seiler to defensive coordinator.
It’s fun to think about Jim Leavitt/Brent Venables or the latest OC wiz kid at another school. But it’s hard to lure in a big fish like that with Snyder’s yearly retirement dance.
Coleman and Seiler seem ready. Snyder knows them and trusts them. I think they could be future stars.
Coleman is the team’s best recruiter, and he has a high football IQ. I am cautiously optimistic he will modernize the offense (more spread, less fullback) in a good way next season. Seiler is a hard worker and a good recruiter. Everyone who knows him speaks highly of him. He coached Jordan Willis and he did a nice job with Trent Tanking/Jayd Kirby last season. Being able to coach multiple positions at a high level shows he knows defense. He’s young, but he knows what he’s doing. D.J. Reed called him a genius on Twitter yesterday.
Maybe Seiler will finally bring balance to the defense and a new attitude to the secondary, which was regularly exposed with Tom Hayes calling the formations. For the first time in years, there is hope K-State corners won’t line up 10 yards off the line of scrimmage.
Neither promotion will be viewed as a splashy hire, but both could turn out to be the right hire. I like the look of the younger staff, and think it will be an improvement over what we saw last season.
With the promotion of Blake Seiler how young is the coaching staff now? Does this help recruiting players?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) February 1, 2018
Trading Dana Dimel and Tom Hayes for two younger assistants and adding Zach Hanson gives K-State a much more active coaching staff when it comes to recruiting.
Hayes hardly ever recruited. Dimel recruited, but nothing like Coleman and Seiler. It’s fun to think about what those two can do on the recruiting trail as coordinators.
With Snyder doing the vast majority of his recruiting from Manhattan, K-State needs all the active recruiters it can get. If you follow Collin Klein or Hanson on Twitter, you know they have been all over the region looking for players. Recruiting should improve with this staff. At the very least, they will do more of it.
Finally jumped onboard with the Cats MBB team. #firebruce Saw 2 awful games for Brown based on all I’ve heard about him. Are people starting to figure out how to defend him or just a couple bad games?— DeAnna (@FakeTrophyWife) February 1, 2018
Teams are putting extra defensive pressure on Barry Brown, but I don’t think that is what caused him to score nine points in back-to-back games.
The junior guard played 40 minutes against TCU, 40 minutes at Baylor, 40 minutes against Georgia and then 38 minutes vs. KU ... all in a stretch of nine days. I think fatigue got to him. Georgia also put a lot of big bodies in the lane, which made it difficult for him to drive. Against KU, he actually did a nice job of getting to the rim, he just missed. If three of his point-blank layups go in it’s a different game.
He should bounce back now that he’s had some days off.
Am I crazy for thinking K-State finishes Big 12 play with a 10-8 record? Only 3 games left vs Top 4 teams (@ WVU, TTU, @ OU).— Jordan Smith (@Jordan_ICT) February 1, 2018
Well, if you’re crazy that means I’m crazy, because I also have got the Cats going 10-8.
Part of me wants to bump it up to 11-7, but I’ll stay conservative and project 10-8. The next two games (at West Virginia, at Texas) are hard. And the two after that (Texas Tech at Oklahoma State) aren’t easy. Ken Pomeroy projects K-State to lose all four. But I think the Wildcats manage a split.
The Red Raiders are beatable at Bramlage Coliseum and the Cowboys are fading. Even West Virginia and Texas have taken lumps lately.
K-State didn’t look great beating Georgia last weekend and looked bad losing to Kansas, but Barry Brown and Dean Wade will get things fixed. This is still a good team. And they’re about to get Kamau Stokes back. If they go 2-2 over the next four, the path to 10 wins is pretty simple. Beat Iowa State, Texas and Baylor at home and the Wildcats are there.
What has happened to WVU?— Wildcat_Jeff (@Snyder_cat) February 1, 2018
I have no idea. By the sound of things, it seems like Bob Huggins doesn’t know what is going on, either.
After allowing 93 points to Iowa State, he threw his players under the bus by saying: “These guys have single-handedly destroyed Press Virginia.”
Yikes.
They have lost five of their last six, giving up double-digit home leads to Kansas and Kentucky. They aren’t pressing or playing with much energy. They look bad enough right now that I am considering picking K-State to win in Morgantown. Then again, Bruce Weber is just 4-7 against Huggins with West Virginia winning seven of the last eight in the series. So maybe I should stick with West Virginia. The Mountaineers will get it turned around at some point. If K-State isn’t careful, it could happen tomorrow.
What does KSU's conference record need to be for its NCAA tournament chances to be favorable? 10-8? Will 9-9 likely require at least one win in the Big 12 tourney?— Ryan Humphrey (@theR_train) February 1, 2018
With the Big 12 being as good as it is, 9-9 will probably be good enough.
Last year, the Wildcats got in at 8-10 and that record has traditionally sent Big 12 teams to the NCAA Tournament, but K-State also played a better nonconference schedule (239th nationally) last year. With that number now down (339th nationally) this season, the Wildcats don’t want to leave anything up to chance with the selection committee.
A 10-8 record would definitely be good enough, but 9-9 probably gets the job done, too. Winning a game or two in KC would boost the odds.
What P5 teams would you like to see us play during the non-conference schedule next year? Excluding tournaments, and neutral site games.— Kerry Mac (@Kerry_Mac3) February 1, 2018
I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: Wichita State.
Who cares if the Shockers aren’t in a power 5 conference? K-State needs more home games against quality teams that fans want to see before January, and a home-and-home series with Wichita State would check all those boxes.
I don’t buy into the argument that K-State (as a Big 12 team) is supposed to beat Wichita State (as an AAC team) and there’s nothing to be gained from the rivalry. Both teams would be excited about winning, and a loss would help SOS on both sides. Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have all recently played Wichita State and life went on for them. The Sooners’ win in Wichita this season was viewed as a breakthrough game. The Cowboys lost at home to Wichita State, and no one scolded them for it.
Creighton, another nearby team outside the major conferences, would also make sense. There’s also Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri.
If proximity doesn’t matter, I say schedule San Diego State, UCLA, Stanford, Miami, Florida, Tulane ... A school in a fun location.
One thing is for sure: K-State needs to schedule more teams with a pulse next season. The tournament field at the Paradise Jam is laughably weak. The Wildcats will need more than Vandy (KC), at Tulsa and the Big 12/SEC challenge to improve their schedule.
Could you compare past and present K-State coaches to BoJack Horseman characters?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) February 1, 2018
What a great question!
Bob Huggins = BoJack Horseman. Back in the 90s he was the coach of a very famous Cincinnati team ... Sounds great, doesn’t it? I can honestly picture Huggins as BoJack in the intro song. West Virginia should make that video, and pay me for the idea when it goes viral.
I mean, seriously, can you not picture Huggins as BoJack in that video?
Bruce Weber = Mr. Peanutbutter. Like the V-Neck wearing dog, he makes a lot of outlandish statements and has a successful career despite doubters.
Jim Wooldridge = Pinky Penguin. I could see Pinky coaching basketball in a neck brace, and Wooldridge drinking out of a World’s Third Best Basketball Coach coffee mug.
Ron Prince = Rutabaga Rabbitowitz. Good pitch man, but good results don’t always follow.
Bill Snyder = Vincent Adultman. I can’t think of a good comparison for Snyder, but he does like to wear a trench coat and Vincent Adultman is always waring a trench coat.
Frank Martin = Hank Hippopopalous. He wins and pulls off the tough guy/sensitive guy act at the same time like a pro.
Hi best friend, K-Dawg. Hope you’re doing well. Only question I have for you is: what is something new you’ve done/tried/had so far in 2018 that you’ve really liked?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) February 1, 2018
I have eaten more hummus in the past month than I have in my entire life. Didn’t realize I liked the stuff until my brother brought some over at Thanksgiving. I used to dip vegetables exclusively in ranch and tortilla chips in guacamole/salsa/queso. Now I’m team hummus!
Exciting, huh?
Also started watching some new stuff on Netflix. Bright was a surprisingly good movie, and Polka King wasn’t bad. Just started Black Mirror, too. Very fascinating (but weird) series.
“Solo” is supposed to have a trailer during the super bowl, excited or meh?????— KSU JEDI (@Bannor95) February 1, 2018
I’m mostly ambivalent about that movie, but probably closer to “excited” than “meh.”
Not the biggest Ron Howard fan. I liked the idea of Solo better when it had The Lego Movie/21 Jump Street guys directing. But it’s still Star Wars, and I’m a Star Wars nerd. So I will be looking for it.
KU is going to win the league again this year, aren't they K-Dawg. How could I have possibly let myself think otherwise at the beginning of league play?— Ep (@johny_epleseed) February 1, 2018
I fell into the same trap, my man. When KU lost at home to Texas Tech and teams like Oklahoma and West Virginia looked like world-beaters I thought the championship run was over. Then the Jayhawks beat the Mountaineers and Wildcats on the road and they are back on top.
Texas Tech could still maybe catch KU if it sweeps the season series, but even then it will have to avoid pitfalls at TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia. Oklahoma still has to go to Texas Tech, Kansas and Texas. All while the Jayhawks have played the toughest stretch of their schedule.
Someone like Iowa State/Oklahoma State is going to have rise up and pull an upset to help the rest of the league out.
The streak will end at some point, but I guess we were silly to think it would end this season.
Where does Dean Wade currently rank on KSU all-time scoring list?— Brian Hannah (@bph1468) February 1, 2018
Assuming he comes back next year, where does he project to finish his career on that list?
Dean Wade and Barry Brown both recently joined the 1,000-point club. If they both come back as seniors, they will almost certainly finish as top 10 scorers in school history. They could maybe even make a run at top 5. Bob Boozer currently ranks fifth with 1,685 career points.
