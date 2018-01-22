Barry Brown shines again in Kansas State win over Baylor

All things considered, Kansas State’s 90-83 victory over Baylor on Monday at Ferrell Center was arguably its most meaningful win of the season.
Beating Oklahoma last week was impressive, and following it up with another triumph over TCU was big. But both of those games were played at Bramlage Coliseum and few expected much from the Wildcats beforehand.
This was a different animal.
Pressure was on K-State to continue its winning streak, especially with junior guard Barry Brown saying the team was good enough to win the Big 12 over the weekend. And the game was on the road against a desperate team.
Never miss a local story.
None of it mattered. The Wildcats, behind 34 points from Brown, manhandled the Bears from the start and moved into a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings.
K-State (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) has not trailed since the first half of its win over Oklahoma last Monday.
They flexed their muscles on offense. Unlike years past, they had no trouble against Baylor’s zone defense and made 28 of 49 shots. It was easy for them to find space and make open shots.
Brown was the biggest producer, continuing his recent hot stretch with a flurry of driving layups, three-pointers and free throws. He made 9 of 16 shots and all 10 of his free throws, while also sending out five assists and grabbing four rebounds.
If not for OU guard Trae Young, Brown would currently be making a case for Big 12 Player of the Year honors.
Wade has been awfully good, too. On Monday, he made 9 of 12 shots on his way to 24 points. With six rebounds and four assists, he was once again heavily involved in all areas.
K-State was in control the entire way, but it wasn’t a cakewalk.
Baylor pulled within 55-49 midway through the second half when Nuni Omot hit a corner three, and it appeared the Bears had enough momentum to push the Wildcats until the end. But K-State responded with a series of plays that dashed Baylor’s hopes.
Cartier Diarra got things going with a driving layup in traffic, then Amaad Wainright threw down an and-one dunk and Wade followed with a transition slam of his own. A pair of free throws from Barry Brown then put K-State ahead 64-49.
That was the opposite of how the first half went.
At the beginning, everything seemed to go perfectly and K-State players swaggered up and down the court with confidence as they raced to a 29-13 lead.
They shot the ball like a college version of the Golden State Warriors, forcing Baylor coach Scott Drew to abandon his go-to zone defense in favor of a man-to-man look. The change didn’t have much impact, as Barry Brown (13) and Dean Wade (11) both reached double figures by halftime.
Starting center Makol Mawien added nine points and point guard Cartier Diarra added nine.
When Brown swished a three-pointer to give K-State a 35-19 lead at the 6:22 mark of the first half, it appeared the Wildcats were on a roll.
But then things began shifting Baylor’s way. Foul trouble forced Mawien and Levi Stockard, his backup, off the floor and the Bears utilized their size inside.
Behind 11 points from Jo Lual-Acuil and nine from Tristan Clark, they closed the first half on a 21-6 run. Lual-Acuil drained a late three to pull Baylor within 45-40.
Weber ended the half by having a heated discussion with officials when Brown picked up a charging foul trying to bring the ball up court on K-State’s final possession.
An otherwise strong half of basketball ended with a thud for the Wildcats.
But K-State bounced back in the second half for another important victory.
It will try to keep things going in its next game on Saturday against Georgia.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments