Scott Drew respects K-State guard Amaad Wainright after coaching his brother at Baylor

When Amaad Wainright committed to Kansas State last spring, Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew called Wainright’s brother and proposed a mutually beneficial arrangement for future games between the Bears and Wildcats.
“We worked out a deal with Ish that his brother could score 30, but we had to win the game,” Drew said. “Hopefully that holds true.”
It will be strange for many in the crowd on Monday at Ferrell Center to see a Wainright wearing away colors.
Ishmail Wainright, a former two-sport athlete at Baylor, spent four years starring as a forward on the basketball court and one more playing tight end on the football field. Now that his time in college is over, he is pursuing a NFL career. And his younger brother, Amaad, is trying to find his way as a junior guard at K-State.
So far, he has carved out an important role as a reserve. He has played in 18 games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Weber compares him to Carlbe Ervin, an important guard on last year’s NCAA Tournament team.
“I feel like I have done a good job defending and rebounding,” Wainright said. “But I need to get back to scoring and filling up the stat sheet.”
He didn’t get the chance to do that last time out against TCU. He didn’t even play. But he will try to bounce back against Baylor.
“I think he can give us more right now,” Weber said. “I think he is thinking too much. He is just not being aggressive and playing. But he really gets along with the guys ... I know Amaad wants to give more. Starting in practice, that is where he has to get some confidence and feel good. A layup, something like that (in a game) could get him going and really help us.”
This should be a special game for both sides. When K-State played Baylor in football last season, Amaad Wainright viewed it the same way Drew looks at this game. He wanted the Wildcats to win, but he also wanted his brother to catch a touchdown.
“In all seriousness, I have nothing but respect for that family,” Drew said. “Ish is one of the best leaders I have ever coached. I know his brother is very similar. He is like Ish, a guy who really competes and plays hard, a great kid, high character, great teammate. We will always be cheering for any Wainright, unless he is playing against us.”
Like it or not, Amaad Wainright will also share a connection with his older brother on the basketball court.
Though he impressed K-State coach Bruce Weber during the recruiting process with his versatility at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, Weber couldn’t help but compare him to the player that helped Baylor win so many games. Did Amaad Wainright have the same potential as his brother? Weber thought he did and offered a scholarship.
Growing up in nearby Kansas City, Amaad Wainright committed almost immediately.
His family is close enough to support him at most home games. Even Ishmail has made it to Bramlage Coliseum for a few games.
Drew said he considered recruiting Amaad Wainright, but had a surplus of wing players and focused on other positions. But, after coaching his older brother, Drew will keep an eye on him until he graduates.
“He is definitely a Big 12 player,” Drew said, “who can have a great career with Kansas State.”
