K-State at KU preview: Keys to game, lineups, TV info, prediction

Kansas State at Kansas
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM; 1240-AM; 97.5-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.7
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
14.6
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.4
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.9
G
3
Cartier Diarra
6-0
Jr.
5.1
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
So.
14.6
F
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
16.9
G
4
Devonte Graham
6-2
Sr.
18.1
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
15.3
G
0
Marcus Garrett
6-5
Fr.
4.0
The Lowdown: Kansas State is coming off a victory over Oklahoma State in which Barry Brown scored a career-high 38 points. The Wildcats are 2-2 in Big 12 play, but they haven’t beaten any of the conference’s best teams. Kansas is off to a 3-1 start in the Big 12 and is looking to keep pace with Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia in the league standings.
K-State player to watch: Dean Wade. The 6-foot-10 forward should create plenty of mismatches against a small KU lineup. He is averaging nearly 19 points in Big 12 play and scored 34 against Iowa State. This could be another big day for him.
KU player to watch: Udoka Azubuike. The Wildcats have struggled to defend opposing big men all season, and Azubuike is the biggest forward they have seen. Makol Mawien, Mawdo Sallah and Levi Stockard will have their hands full against him.
Kellis Robinett’s Prediction
Kansas 77, Kansas State 72. The Jayhawks will have the advantage inside and the game is at Allen Fieldhouse, where the Wildcats haven’t won since 2006. It’s not far-fetched to think K-State can end that losing streak, but the odds favor KU.
Jesse Newell’s Prediction
Kansas 81, Kansas State 74
The question for the Jayhawks will be their success offensively. It’ll take a great effort there for a double-digit victory, and with the team’s depth at this point, that’s probably asking too much.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
