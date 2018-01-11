K-State expected to hire former RB Eric Hickson as assistant coach, report says

Eric Hickson, a former star player at Kansas State, is expected to join Bill Snyder’s coaching staff in the coming weeks, according to a report from Football Scoop.
Hickson will coach running backs for the Wildcats, the same position he excelled at as a player from 1994-98. Hickson ran for 2,537 yards and 26 touchdowns as a member of K-State’s backfield. He still ranks sixth in school history in total rushing yardage.
After college, Hickson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 1999 and went on the play in the XFL and the Arena Football League.
He then got into coaching, starting out at the high school level and working his way up. He spent time at Garden City Community College as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator and then landed a job at Akron, where he has worked since 2015.
K-State has been rumored to have interest in Hickson, but the school has not announced any new hires.
The Wildcats are also expected to hire former player Zach Hanson as their new offensive line coach. Snyder must also find a new offensive coordinator to replace Dana Dimel, who is now the head coach at UTEP. Adding Hickson suggests he will promote one of his current offensive assistants into the role.
