West Virginia at Kansas State preview: lineups, TV info, key players, prediction

West Virginia at Kansas State
When: 4 p.m. Monday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: ESPNU
Never miss a local story.
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
West Virginia
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
15
Lamont West
6-8
So.
12.1
F
50
Sagaba Konate
6-8
So.
8.6
G
21
Wesley Harris
6-8
So.
7.1
G
2
Jevon Carter
6-2
Sr.
17.7
G
4
Daxter Miles
6-3
Sr.
14.6
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.5
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
14.8
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.4
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.9
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
14.8
The Lowdown: Kansas State is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 91-75 victory at Iowa State that got the Wildcats off to a 1-0 start in Big 12 play. Following that up with a win over West Virginia would put them in terrific shape for the remainder of the conference race. West Virginia hasn’t lost since its opening game against Texas A&M and is coming off a win at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are looking to start Big 12 play 2-0 on the road.
K-State player to watch: Kamau Stokes. K-State’s point guard will need to play well against West Virginia’s full-court press. If he can beat that pressure and make good reads, he could pile up assists in this game.
West Virginia player to watch: Lamont West. Iowa State forced K-State’s entire front line into foul trouble on Friday. Starting forward Makol Mawien fouled out in just five minutes and the Wildcats had to switch to a small lineup. Expect West Virginia to attack the Wildcats inside, too. West could get extra looks.
Prediction
Kansas State 74, West Virginia 72. K-State will have momentum and home court on its side, while West Virginia has been on the road since Thursday. If the Wildcats score at anywhere near the level they did against Iowa State they can win this game.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments