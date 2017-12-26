Bruce Weber plans to redshirt K-State freshman guard Mike McGuirl

Mike McGuirl, a freshman guard on the Kansas State basketball team, plans to sit out the remainder of the season with a redshirt.
“Mike will probably redshirt unless something crazy happens,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said Tuesday.
McGuirl suffered a preseason injury and has not played this year, but he has practiced with the Wildcats the past few weeks, leaving the door open for him to join the rotation in time for Big 12 games.
It appears that will not happen.
“When we started looking at whether he was healthy enough to come back,” Weber said, “we talked before the (Southeast Missouri State) game, and he said, ‘Coach, for the long haul I think it is better to redshirt.’ I agree with him.”
McGuirl also volunteered to change his plans in case of emergency, such as several K-State guards suffering injuries.
For now, the Wildcats are expecting him to sit out this season and start fresh next year.
McGuirl, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, came to K-State from Ellington, Conn.
He was expected to help provide depth to K-State’s backcourt this season. Weber was so impressed with him during July practices that he called him “the surprise of the summer.”
“He is just physically ready, already very strong for a freshman coming in,” Weber said then. “He has shot the ball extremely well, and he has got some good athleticism. Is he there yet? No, but he has been a nice, pleasant surprise.”
Elsewhere on the injury front: Weber said redshirt freshman forward James Love is nearing a possible return. He has been recovering from a foot injury and has not played this season, but that could change in a few weeks.
If he plays well in practice, Weber said he will look to use him in games.
