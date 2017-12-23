Why UCLA QB Josh Rosen wants to play in Cactus Bowl as other pro prospects sit out

More Videos 1:29 Byron Pringle' success story at Kansas State Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:27 911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 3:33 Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 0:32 Devonté Graham explains what went well for KU in first half vs. Stanford 2:26 Taylor Eldridge breaks down the Shockers' win over Florida Gulf Coast 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 0:38 Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

While other pro prospects skip bowls, UCLA QB Josh Rosen explains why he wants one more college game While other pro prospects skip bowls, UCLA QB Josh Rosen explains why he wants one more college game While other pro prospects skip bowls, UCLA QB Josh Rosen explains why he wants one more college game krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

While other pro prospects skip bowls, UCLA QB Josh Rosen explains why he wants one more college game krobinett@wichitaeagle.com