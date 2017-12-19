K-State commits Cartez Crook-Jones and Shane Cherry pose for a photo in full uniform while on a recruiting visit.
K-State commits Cartez Crook-Jones and Shane Cherry pose for a photo in full uniform while on a recruiting visit. Courtesy Photo.
K-State commits Cartez Crook-Jones and Shane Cherry pose for a photo in full uniform while on a recruiting visit. Courtesy Photo.

Kansas State University

Kansas State expected to add large crop of recruits on new early signing day

By Kellis Robinett

December 19, 2017 04:39 PM

Kansas State will celebrate college football’s new early signing day by adding a large crop of recruits to its 2018 roster.

The Wildcats are expected to sign 14 committed players on Wednesday, which will leave the coaching staff much less recruiting work than usual when traditional signing day approaches in February.

K-State coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail the past few months — even Bill Snyder made a few trips — and that hard work paid off again Tuesday when E.J. Turner, a three-star receiver from Cartersville, Ga., orally committed to the Wildcats.

A one-time Rutgers pledge, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound playmaker will provide depth and talent for K-State’s offense. Ranked as the 962nd recruit nationally by 247sports, he checks in as the second-highest rated prospect in K-State’s recruiting class.

The top recruit is Wayne Jones, a three-star safety from Owasso, Okla. The Wildcats fought off strong competition to land the 6-foot, 193-pounder. Jones chose K-State over Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Arkansas. He had a mock signing at his high school Tuesday and plans to officially sign on Wednesday.

In previous years, K-State has lost most recruiting battles against big-name schools, but it won a few this cycle.

Lance Robinson also chose the Wildcats over a host of other power-conference teams. On Tuesday alone, he announced on social media that TCU and West Virginia offered him scholarships. The 5-foot-10 safety from New Orleans plans to sign with K-State on Wednesday , choosing it over Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina and Washington State.

The Wildcats also recently flipped defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones from KU and picked up a commitment from his Grandview (Mo.) High School teammate Shane Cherry.

As usual, recruiting experts are low on the recruiting class. Rivals ranks K-State’s 2018 class last in the Big 12 and 76th nationally, while 247sports ranks it ninth in the Big 12 and 71st nationally. But K-State has traditionally found success from its early commitments. This season, they will become early signees.

K-State football commitments

Name

Stars

Position

Ht.

Wt.

High School

Wayne Jones

3

Defensive Back

6-0

193

Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)

EJ Turner

3

Wide Receiver

6-0

179

Cartersville (Cartersville, Ga.)

Christian Duffie

3

Offensive Lineman

6-5

300

Summer Creek (Humble, Texas)

John Holcombe

3

Quarterback

6-4

227

Summer Creek (Humble, Texas)

Jaquavius Lane

3

Wide Receiver

5-11

172

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Lance Robinson

3

Defensive Back

5-10

181

De La Salle (New Orleans, La.)

Spencer Trussell

3

Defensive End

6-3

215

Martin (Arlington, Texas)

Ekow Boye-Doe

3

Defensive Back

6-1

170

Lawrence (Lawrence)

E.J. Thomas

3

Defensive Back

6-1

170

Carver (Atlanta, Ga.)

Jaylen Pickle

3

Defensive Tackle

6-5

260

Cimarron (Cimarron)

Kaitori Leveston

3

Offensive Lineman

6-5

290

Midway (Waco, Texas)

Cartez Crook-Jones

3

Defensive End

6-5

230

Grandview (Grandview, Ga.)

Darreyl Patterson

3

Defensive Back

6-1

185

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Miami, Okla.)

Shane Cherry

NA

Offensive Lineman

6-5

300

Grandview (Grandview, Ga.)

Stars based on 247sports rankings.

 

