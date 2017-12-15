Kansas State University

SE Missouri State at Kansas State preview: lineups, tipoff time, TV info, prediction

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 15, 2017 04:09 PM

Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV: FSKC

Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM

Projected lineups

P

No.

SE Missouri State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

4

Milos Vranes

6-7

Sr.

6.7

F

34

Denzel Mahoney

6-4

So.

19.0

G

25

Ledarrius Brewer

6-5

Fr.

12.9

G

23

Daniel Simmons

6-2

Sr.

12.0

G

2

Jonathan Dalton

5-10

Jr.

4.4

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

So.

5.8

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Jr.

13.0

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

So.

11.4

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Jr.

14.3

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Jr.

14.9

The Lowdown: Kansas State is looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Tulsa in which it went 4 for 31 from three-point range. Southeast Missouri State is only 6-4, but it has won four straight and will enter this game with momentum.

K-State player to watch: Makol Mawien. If not now, when? K-State has placed a special emphasis on getting the ball inside this game, and Southeast Missouri State lacks size. This is a great matchup for K-State’s starting center.

SE Missouri State player to watch: Denzel Mahoney. The versatile sophomore forward is averaging 19 points per game. He could pose some problems for the Wildcats.

Prediction

K-State hasn’t lost at home this season and Southeast Missouri State doesn’t have the talent or depth to challenge the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. This game will be more about player development than result.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

