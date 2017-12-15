Small lineup could make big impact for K-State basketball

The following statement would be considered a desire or an opinion for many basketball teams, but it is an absolute fact for Kansas State: The Wildcats need more inside production.
Makol Mawien (5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds), Mawdo Sallah (3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds) and Levi Stockard (1.2 points, 2.1 rebounds) aren’t doing enough to complement their teammates on the perimeter. That is most evident in the rebounding department, where K-State ranks 309th nationally with 32.6 per game.
An ugly 61-54 loss to Tulsa last week shined a light on those struggles, as K-State’s committee of big men combined for three points and five rebounds while seeing just two low-post touches. K-State is off to an 8-2 start with quality play from its top four starters — Kamau Stokes, Barry Brown, Xavier Sneed and Dean Wade — but there is a drop off at center.
Do they need to improve? Does K-State coach Bruce Weber need to get them more involved? The Wildcats are putting everything on the table as they prepare for Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
“When you get it inside on a zone, everyone turns their head,” Wade, a junior forward said, “and when you move you find those open gaps. It’s just easier stepping into a shot when it comes from inside out. It is just big for us to get it inside. It opens up everything for our outside. Our point of emphasis is to get it in there somehow, someway.”
K-State will look to get its big men involved more than usual against the Red Hawks. Mawien and Sallah are both newcomers and Stockard is a freshman, so there is hope they will develop as the season goes on.
But if they don’t get things turned around soon, the Wildcats could explore other options, like a smaller lineup.
Weber could try swapping a traditional big for an extra guard. That would mean moving Wade down low and asking Sneed to play as a stretch four.
“We still have pretty good bigs, but it is an option that we have,” Sneed said. “We could probably throw Dean at the five and me at the four. We would have a lot more shooters on the floor, but we still all have to go out there and crash the glass.”
In a strange way, going small could boost production inside. It would certainly get K-State’s top five players on the court.
“I will do some other things than a typical five will do, but I can run the offense as a five,” Wade said. “I don’t mind posting up. It wouldn’t be a big transition.”
That seems more like Plan B than Plan A at the moment, but don’t be surprised if K-State tries something radical should its centers continue to put up mediocre numbers.
The Wildcats need more production inside, especially with Big 12 play approaching.
