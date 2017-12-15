Kansas State University

Brent Venables unsure anyone can follow K-State coach Bill Snyder, himself included

By Kellis Robinett

December 15, 2017 07:28 AM

Brent Venables has some interesting things to say about why he remains the defensive coordinator at Clemson while he is considered a candidate for seemingly every head coaching position that comes open.

Start with this, on the rumor that he is waiting for Kansas State coach Bill Snyder to retire and start his head coaching career with the Wildcats:

“Everybody’s always (saying), ‘Oh he’s going to Kansas State,’” Venables told the Post and Courier of Charleston, S.C. “Hey man, look. Nobody has more love and respect for the people there and for Coach Snyder. But you’re going to be the guy to follow modern day Bear Bryant at Kansas State? I don’t know about that.”

Venables is a former K-State player and coach. He was a star linebacker under Snyder in the early 90s and coached for him from 1993-98. Then he joined Bob Stoops at Oklahoma and remained with the Sooners until 2012, when he took his current position at Clemson.

K-State fans like to mention Venables as one of the best possible options to replace Snyder, 78, whenever he decides to retire. And he is aware of that. He also understands how difficult it will be for anyone to follow his former coach.

Venables is one of the best and highest paid coordinators in the country. The winner of the 2016 Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football, he was linked as a candidate to recent coaching searches at Arkansas, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

So why stay at Clemson as a coordinator?

“I meant what I said when I said my focus has been here,” Venables told the Post and Courier. “There’s nothing that was just too good to pass up. Great opportunities, but just not the right ones for me right now.　

“Again, you never say never, but man, it doesn’t get much better, if at all, than what we have (at Clemson). Like I said, I’m thankful for what I have and I just have a very good perspective on what we have. There are thousands of guys that would love just the opportunity to be a very small part of this program, so it’s a great situation.”　

He went on to say he’s not even sure if he wants to be a head coach.

“I’m a simple guy ... you want to be somewhere, we all want to be, where you feel valued,” Venables said. “You want to feel like you’re good at what you do, that you’re contributing and that people recognize you.”

