Here’s a chance to win a Cactus Bowl Yeti from a K-State punter

A K-State punter is working to raise awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America through his Twitter account.
If you help Nick Walsh, you might just win his new Yeti 35 cooler with a Cactus Bowl label – one of many Cactus Bowl gifts that he received from the bowl before its Dec. 26 kickoff.
“There are tons of kids on the Big Brother Big Sister waiting lists who would love nothing more than to have a new role model in their life!” Walsh posted on Twitter. “I’ve seen it change lives first hand and I’m looking to spread the word, especially around the holiday season.”
To help spread awareness, he will give his cooler to a random person who retweets his original tweet, which can be found on his profile, @nickolaskwalsh.
Please Retweet!! @BBBSA pic.twitter.com/BowqCQ6Tot— Nick Walsh (@nickolaskwalsh) December 14, 2017
He said he hopes this will help kids find a new “big brother” or “big sister.”
“Go to your local Big Brother Big Sister website and get started today,” he tweeted. “You will not regret it!”
You can sign up to become an adult role model for a child at http://www.bbbs.org/.
If you do sign up as a Big Brother or Big Sister, Walsh said he would love to hear from you.
He said he will pick a winter sometime on Dec. 18.
As of 11 a.m., his tweet has received 1,500 retweets.
