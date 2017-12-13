K-State football awards tracker: Keeping tabs on every Wildcats honor of 2017

Kansas State football players are piling up individual honors this awards season.
Coming off a 7-5 campaign that earned the Wildcats an invitation to the Cactus Bowl, several news outlets and football organizations have honored K-State players with various awards ranging from all-conference to all-America.
Here, in one convenient place, is a look at every award so far.
D.J. Reed, junior defensive back
▪ Second Team All-America: Football Writers Association of America (punt returner), Walter Camp (kick returner).
▪ Third Team All-America: Associated Press (all-purpose player).
▪ First Team All-Big 12: Coaches (defensive back, returner), Associated Press (defensive back), ESPN (returner).
▪ Second Team All-Big 12: AP (all-purpose)
Dalton Risner, junior right tackle
▪ First Team All-America: Pro Football Focus.
▪ Second Team All-America: CBS Sports.
▪ First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches.
Will Geary, senior defensive tackle
▪ First Team All-America: Pro Football Focus.
▪ First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches, ESPN.
Matthew McCrane, senior kicker
▪ First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches, ESPN.
Winston Dimel, junior fullback
▪ Second Team All-Big 12: Coaches.
Nick Walsh, senior punter
▪ Second Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches.
Reggie Walker, sophomore defensive end
▪ Second Team All-Big 12: Coaches.
Trey Dishon, sophomore defensive tackle
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.
Jayd Kirby, junior linebacker
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.
Byron Pringle, junior receiver
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.
Duke Shelley, junior defensive back
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.
Trent Tanking, senior linebacker
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.
Skylar Thompson, freshman quarterback
▪ Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches (Offensive Freshman of the Year).
This list will be updated as new honors are handed out by various news outlets and award organizations.
