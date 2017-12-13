K-State defensive back D.J. Reed (2) sprints 96 yards on a the first play of the game against Central Arkansas in September. Reed came up a few yards short of a touchdown. (Sept. 2, 2017)
K-State defensive back D.J. Reed (2) sprints 96 yards on a the first play of the game against Central Arkansas in September. Reed came up a few yards short of a touchdown. (Sept. 2, 2017) Bo Rader File photo

K-State football awards tracker: Keeping tabs on every Wildcats honor of 2017

Kansas State football players are piling up individual honors this awards season.

Coming off a 7-5 campaign that earned the Wildcats an invitation to the Cactus Bowl, several news outlets and football organizations have honored K-State players with various awards ranging from all-conference to all-America.

Here, in one convenient place, is a look at every award so far.

D.J. Reed, junior defensive back

▪  Second Team All-America: Football Writers Association of America (punt returner), Walter Camp (kick returner).

▪  Third Team All-America: Associated Press (all-purpose player).

▪  First Team All-Big 12: Coaches (defensive back, returner), Associated Press (defensive back), ESPN (returner).

▪  Second Team All-Big 12: AP (all-purpose)

Dalton Risner, junior right tackle

▪  First Team All-America: Pro Football Focus.

▪  Second Team All-America: CBS Sports.

▪  First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches.

Will Geary, senior defensive tackle

▪  First Team All-America: Pro Football Focus.

▪  First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches, ESPN.

Matthew McCrane, senior kicker

▪  First Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches, ESPN.

Winston Dimel, junior fullback

▪  Second Team All-Big 12: Coaches.

Nick Walsh, senior punter

▪  Second Team All-Big 12: AP, Coaches.

Reggie Walker, sophomore defensive end

▪  Second Team All-Big 12: Coaches.

Trey Dishon, sophomore defensive tackle

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.

Jayd Kirby, junior linebacker

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.

Byron Pringle, junior receiver

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.

Duke Shelley, junior defensive back

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.

Trent Tanking, senior linebacker

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches.

Skylar Thompson, freshman quarterback

▪  Honorable Mention All-Big 12: Coaches (Offensive Freshman of the Year).

This list will be updated as new honors are handed out by various news outlets and award organizations.

