K-State flips KU football commit Cartez Crook-Jones, lands Shane Cherry

It was a good recruiting weekend for the Kansas State football team.
The Wildcats landed a pair of commitments from Grandview, Mo., bringing their 2018 recruiting class up to 13 members as the new early signing period approaches.
Cartez Crook-Jones, a three-star defensive end, was the most notable addition. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher had been committed to Kansas but switched to K-State after making a recruiting visit this weekend.
Rivals rates him as the 13th best high school senior in Missouri. He was also recruited by Arkansas, Iowa State and Missouri.
Committed #EMAW18 pic.twitter.com/mAf3Lm3HUF— Cartez Crook Jones (@CrookCartez) December 10, 2017
His high school teammate, Shane Cherry, also committed to K-State over the weekend. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, he wasted little time choosing the Wildcats after receiving a scholarship offer. He picked K-State over interest from smaller schools such as Missouri State and Western Illinois.
They announced their commitments with Twitter posts on Sunday.
I’m extremely happy to say that I have received an offer from my dream school K-State, and with that, I would like to announce my commitment to continue my academic and football career at Kansas State University!!! #EMAW18 pic.twitter.com/Y0hOWtM1N3— Shane Cherry (@Shane_Cherry99) December 10, 2017
