K-State flips KU football commit Cartez Crook-Jones, lands Shane Cherry

By Kellis Robinett

December 10, 2017

It was a good recruiting weekend for the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats landed a pair of commitments from Grandview, Mo., bringing their 2018 recruiting class up to 13 members as the new early signing period approaches.

Cartez Crook-Jones, a three-star defensive end, was the most notable addition. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher had been committed to Kansas but switched to K-State after making a recruiting visit this weekend.

Rivals rates him as the 13th best high school senior in Missouri. He was also recruited by Arkansas, Iowa State and Missouri.

His high school teammate, Shane Cherry, also committed to K-State over the weekend. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, he wasted little time choosing the Wildcats after receiving a scholarship offer. He picked K-State over interest from smaller schools such as Missouri State and Western Illinois.

They announced their commitments with Twitter posts on Sunday.

