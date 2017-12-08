K-State Q&A: Dana Dimel, Josh Rosen, gifs and boring basketball schedules

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
Thanks for all the great questions this week. You guys never let me down. Let’s get right to them.
Why is Dinel sticking around for bowl? He can’t have his full attention where it should be— Jeff Malone (@jam3536) December 7, 2017
Dana Dimel currently has two jobs — K-State offensive coordinator/UTEP head coach.
I was a little surprised he opted to remain with the Wildcats through the Cactus Bowl, given how much work there is to be done in El Paso, where the Miners are coming off a winless season. But if he wants to finish things out at K-State first, more power to him.
He has been K-State’s play-caller since 2009, so him staying on presumably gives the Wildcats their best shot at beating UCLA. The Bruins are also abysmal against the run, allowing 282.7 rushing yards per game, and Dimel is one of the top five run-schemers (his words) in all of college football. So this gives him an opportunity to go out with a bang. It also gives him one final game with his son, fullback Winston Dimel.
Will he be more focused on getting things started at UTEP than planning for UCLA? Maybe. I don’t know. But with so much time to prepare for the bowl game, that might not be that big of a deal. Half of all bowl practices are designed around preparing for next season and not the actual bowl. As long as he’s dialed in at the practices that count, everything should be fine.
The best argument against Dimel coaching in the bowl is if Snyder plans to promote from within. Perhaps the Cactus Bowl could be a good opportunity for Andre Coleman/Collin Klein to call plays. Or maybe they would be better with an offseason to prepare.
Bottom line: I don’t have a problem with it. Lame-duck coaches are all over the place during bowl season. You will see a lot of them on the UCLA sideline.
Any chance Winston goes to be with his Dad? Anything to the rumor Bob Stoops kids are walking on at K State? Will new OC bring new playbook?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) December 7, 2017
A three-part question!
1. There is a chance Winston Dimel transfers to UTEP. There is also a chance he transfers to a different school or turns pro. Furthermore, there is a chance he remains at K-State for his senior season and plays for a new offensive coordinator that is not his father. He will be eligible to play immediately elsewhere as a graduate transfer, so he will have options. But I don’t think he has made that decision yet.
2. I know K-State has recruited the Stoops twins, but I don’t know what their college plans are.
3. I imagine K-State’s offense will look different next season with a new coordinator. How much different will it look? That’s the better question. Bill Snyder loves the QB run game and defends it even when it leads to injuries. Will he ask the next coordinator to keep using it so heavily? Or was that something Dimel pushed? I’m not really sure.
Collin Klein ran this system when he was a star quarterback. If his play-calling influence grows, he might lean on some of the same plays. I think Andre Coleman would shake things up a little bit.
An outside hire would probably come in with his own system. That’s fun to think about. If Snyder wants big changes, he would be wise to look for new blood. If he wants small tweaks, he should promote from within.
The only thing I can say for sure is that the next offensive coordinator is unlikely to feature Winston Dimel on so many plays.
More dangerous QB against K-State - Brett Hundley in 2014 or Josh Rosen in this year's matchup?— Ryan Hershberger (@Coach_Hersh) December 7, 2017
Tough call. Brett Hundley was really good, and he built up quite a lead over the Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.
But I’m going to say Josh Rosen, if he’s healthy. From purely a passing standpoint, he is the best quarterback K-State has faced this season. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in 17 of his 30 games at UCLA, and he has topped 420 yards in four different games this season. His fourth-quarter comeback against Texas A&M (491 yards, four TDs) early this season was something else.
K-State has struggled mightily against the pass. If Rosen is healthy, he could do some damage in this game.
What does our injured list look like for the bowl game?— Wildkat Photography (@wildkatphoto) December 7, 2017
Alex Delton: Probable. Last time I checked on his status I was told he might clear K-State’s concussion protocol and be allowed to play against UCLA. The Wildcats are hoping he will be available, but they don’t know for sure yet.
Dalton Schoen: Questionable. He has missed time with a broken collarbone, but I’m told there’s a chance he will be back for the Cactus Bowl. He’s pushing to play.
A.J. Parker: Questionable.
Cre Moore: Questionable.
Kendall Adams: Out. His injury will need more recovery time.
Jesse Ertz: Out. He’s done for the season.
As this blog will post on 12-1-17: Power rank Christmas decorations.— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) November 30, 2017
For me:
Christmas Tree
Christmas Ornaments (goes on tree)
Christmas Lights
Mini Christmas Village
Stockings
Advent/Countdown calendars
Wooden Reindeers made in shopclass
Christmas mugs/barware
1. Christmas tree: It’s not Christmas without a tree. Seriously, where do you put presents and ornaments and lights if you don’t have one?
2. Christmas lights: A pain to install, but exterior illumination is fun.
3. Stockings: Stocking stuffers are very underrated.
4. Christmas mugs/barware: I’ve been asking for one of those moose glasses from “Chrismas Vacation” for years, but no one ever buys me one. So sad!
5. Christmas ornaments: The personalized ones can be pretty cool.
6. Wooden reindeers made in shop class: Solid yard display
7. Mini Christmas village: Fun if you have one, but not necessary.
8. Countdown calendars: Read above.
What are your thoughts on the BoJack Horseman episode that takes place entirely underwater?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) December 7, 2017
It drove me crazy the first time I watched it, because I watched it on a treadmill and kept thinking, are there ever going to be any words in this episode?
But I’ve watched it a few times since then and have come to love it. The entire underwater world is hilariously built, and the final moment when BoJack realizes he could have been talking the entire time is priceless.
Can you do a mailbag where you just answer every question with a gif?— Kaden Littrell (@LittrellyKaden) December 7, 2017
I like the way you think.
What team do you hope we play in the future strictly for gif purposes?— Peterman (@slp3939) December 7, 2017
The Campbell Fighting Camels.
They play in the Big South and currently have a KenPom ranking of 221. They seem right up K-State’s alley. Schedule them, Bruce!
Side note: I am very much looking forward to Star Wars Day on Jan. 1 against West Virginia. The force will be with my gifs that day.
Any chance the men's basketball schedule is upgraded next yr? This year's schedule is embarrassingly bad.— Steve Clem (@PvillePastor) December 7, 2017
Probably not.
Expect three or four games against name opponents and the rest against total pushovers.
When will we play a noncon schedule with good game in Manhattan?— Kerry Mac (@Kerry_Mac3) December 7, 2017
Tulsa and a to-be-determined SEC team (Big 12/SEC challenge) will come to Bramlage Coliseum in 2019. That’s about as good as it looks right now.
Next year, K-State will play in the Paradise Jam against a to-be-announced field and take on Vanderbilt’s star-studded recruiting class at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. But I haven’t heard anything about a quality team coming to Manhattan.
Tulsa, SEMO, @ Washington St, @ Iowa St.. do the Cats win all 4 and set up a Top 25 showdown for the conference home opener vs West Virginia on New Years Day?— Jordan Smith (@Jordan_ICT) December 7, 2017
K-State should enter Big 12 play and that important trip to Hilton Coliseum at 11-1.
Washington State looked like a tricky game when the Cougars started 6-0, including wins over St. Mary’s and San Diego State, but they have lost back-to-back games to UC-Davis and Idaho. Actually, they didn’t just lose those two games, they got blasted. Idaho beat them 91-64!
I have not watched more than 10 minutes of any @KStateMBB game and probably won't until conference play. Are we still looking like a 8-10/9-9 bubble team?— ben ji (@ben0ji) December 7, 2017
Short answer: Yes.
Joe Lunardi currently has K-State as his first team out of the tournament, so K-State is most definitely on the bubble.
I like what I’ve seen from Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes. They should be one of the best backcourts in the Big 12 this season. Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed are also playing well. It’s the rest of the team I’m worried about. No consistency at the 5. No consistency from the bench, though I do see potential in Amaad Wainright, Cartier Diarra and Levi Stockard.
The Wildcats strike me as a better offensive group than they were last year, but they are worse on defense. Once again, the Big 12 season will determine their fate.
