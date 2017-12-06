ESPN announcing crew set for K-State vs. UCLA at Cactus Bowl

College football announcers Jason Benetti and Jordan Rodgers will call the Cactus Bowl for ESPN later this month, and Olivia Harlan will provide reports from the sideline.
ESPN announced the TV crew for the Dec. 26 game between Kansas State and UCLA on Wednesday.
Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey and Desmond Purnell will also be on hand to call the game for ESPN Radio.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
The Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) are favored by a field goal against the Bruins (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).
