Kansas State University

ESPN announcing crew set for K-State vs. UCLA at Cactus Bowl

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 06, 2017 03:00 PM

College football announcers Jason Benetti and Jordan Rodgers will call the Cactus Bowl for ESPN later this month, and Olivia Harlan will provide reports from the sideline.

ESPN announced the TV crew for the Dec. 26 game between Kansas State and UCLA on Wednesday.

Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey and Desmond Purnell will also be on hand to call the game for ESPN Radio.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) are favored by a field goal against the Bruins (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Xavier Sneed: "My confidence is on the rise"

    Xavier Sneed: "My confidence is on the rise"

Xavier Sneed: "My confidence is on the rise"

Xavier Sneed: 1:40

Xavier Sneed: "My confidence is on the rise"
Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:29

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

View More Video