K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

Bruce Weber talks K-State win over Vanderbilt

Bruce Weber talks K-State win over Vanderbilt

Coach Snyder's post-game presser

Coach Snyder's post-game presser

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Couple charged in murder of 3-year-old

Couple charged in murder of 3-year-old

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU's 69-62 win over Baylor

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll's loaded case

Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

    Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

Kansas State University

A 24-2 lead means an easy night for Kansas State over USC Upstate

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 08:57 PM

MANHATTAN

If you tuned in a few minutes late to Kansas State’s 86-49 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, well, you missed out.

This game was over before the first commercial break.

The Wildcats (8-1) bombarded the Spartans (3-8) in the opening minutes and raced to a 24-2 lead before the first media timeout.

The last time K-State hosted a game against an overmatched nonconference opponent, it appeared lackadaisical throughout a narrow victory over Oral Roberts. It played with much more life against USC Upstate. Two days removed from a road win at Vanderbilt, the Wildcats showed energy and passion in the opening moments and set the tone for a blowout.

They raced to a 14-0 lead and didn’t allow USC Upstate to score until Mike Cunningham hit a jumper at the 15:58 mark of the first half. Makol Mawien started the run with a jumper, Xavier Sneed hit a three, Dean Wade made a driving layup, Barry Brown scored off a steal, Mawien hit another shot and Kamau Stokes drilled a three.

The Spartans twice called timeouts to try and stop the Wildcats’ momentum, but nothing worked. They kept the foot on the gas and zoomed to a 43-23 halftime lead.

That was a good sign for a team that has, at times, appeared to lack killer instinct. The Wildcats didn’t mess around in this one.

Stokes had the most encouraging game. The junior point guard continued his hot streak from beyond the three-point line and made 5 of 7 treys on his way to 17 points. He is now shooting exactly 50 percent from deep this season.

Brown also played well, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds. Dean Wade was the only other K-State player in double figures. He had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Another good sign: K-State’s reserves extended the lead when Bruce Weber emptied the bench late. Amaad Wainright, Mawdo Sallah, Cartier Diarra and Nigel Shadd all had positive moments.

K-State will try to play with the same kind of intensity and skill in its next game against Tulsa on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.

Sc-Upstate

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Moore

33

5-12

3-4

2

4

2

16

Smith

19

5-5

0-0

4

1

3

11

Thompkins

30

1-6

0-0

6

0

0

3

Booker

6

0-2

0-0

0

0

1

0

Cunningham

24

1-8

0-0

3

3

0

2

Span

33

3-7

0-0

0

5

3

7

Diggs

20

2-4

0-0

4

0

4

4

Holmes

16

2-6

0-0

2

0

1

6

Anderson

11

0-2

0-0

2

0

2

0

Welch

8

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

19-52

3-4

23

13

17

49

Percentages: FG .365, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Moore 3-7, Holmes 2-4, Smith 1-1, Span 1-3, Thompkins 1-5, Booker 0-1, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 17 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Diggs). Turnovers: 17 (Span 5, Diggs 4, Moore 4, Holmes 2, Smith, Welch). Steals: 5 (Moore 3, Smith, Span). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Mawien

14

4-4

0-0

3

0

1

8

Sneed

24

1-4

0-0

1

2

1

3

Wade

25

4-8

5-6

7

3

0

13

Brown

23

5-10

2-2

5

4

3

15

Stokes

26

6-8

0-0

3

5

0

17

Diarra

23

3-6

1-2

3

3

2

8

Wainright

19

2-7

2-2

4

2

0

7

Shadd

11

2-2

1-1

3

0

2

5

Patrick

10

1-1

0-0

0

0

3

3

Stockard

10

0-3

0-0

2

0

1

0

Sallah

9

2-4

3-3

3

0

0

7

McAtee

2

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

Kinnamon

2

0-2

0-0

0

0

0

0

Schoen

2

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

Totals

200

30-59

14-16

34

21

13

86

Percentages: FG .508, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Stokes 5-7, Brown 3-7, Patrick 1-1, Sneed 1-2, Wainright 1-2, Diarra 1-4, Kinnamon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 10 (36 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Sallah). Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Stokes 3, Stockard 2, Mawien, Shadd). Steals: 7 (Wade 3, Brown 2, Wainright 2). Technical Fouls: None.

SC-Upstate

23

26

49

Kansas St.

43

43

86

A—6,911 (12,528).

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

