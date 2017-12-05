What Cactus Bowl gifts can K-State, UCLA players expect? Start with a Yeti cooler

Kansas State and UCLA will meet in the Cactus Bowl one day after Christmas, so it’s fitting that players on both teams will receive a nice assortment of gifts before kickoff.
Here is a look at the bowl swag that the Wildcats and Bruins can look forward to in Phoenix, according to Cactus/Fiesta Bowl senior director of communications Scott Leightman.
▪ Yeti cooler and tumbler
▪ Fossil watch
▪ Ogio Backpack
▪ Legendary hat
▪ JBL Flip 4 speaker
▪ Blanket
The big-ticket item on that list is the Yeti cooler. Though the Cactus Bowl doesn’t specify which model, even the smallest of Yeti coolers (Roadie 20) retails at $199. The biggest (Tundra 125) goes for $549. The tumblers range from $25 to $35. K-State and UCLA players are going to be able to keep their beverages of choice cold.
The Fossil watch is a standard, but nice, bowl gift. Ditto with the backpack. Both will likely feature the Cactus Bowl logo and come in handy for most players.
A quick look at the JBL Flip 4 speaker reveals it retails at around $85. Seems like a good way to blast music on the go.
Not sure what to expect from the hat and the blanket, but that’s some solid bowl swag.
By comparison, if the Wildcats had landed at the Liberty Bowl they would have received a Bass Pro Shops shopping trip, Nike athletic shoes, sports sandals, a backpack, a watch and a football. The Texas Bowl is handing out Academy gift cards, duffel bags and belt buckles.
Some of the best bowl gifts elsewhere this postseason include a Playstation 4 bundle (Fiesta Bowl), $400 Best Buy gift cards (Citrus Bowl, Camping World) and a life-sized Fathead decal for each player of his likeness (Quick Lane Bowl).
K-State and UCLA are scheduled to arrive in Phoenix on Dec. 21. The Cactus Bowl will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Chase Field.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
