Kansas State headed to Cactus Bowl vs. UCLA

The Kansas State football team is headed to the Cactus Bowl, where it will play UCLA this postseason.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The stadium is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will be reconfigured to a football setup.
The Wildcats are making their eighth consecutive trip to a bowl. They qualified for the postseason this year by finishing fourth in the Big 12 with a 7-5 record.
UCLA finished fourth in the Pac-12 with a record of 6-6.
Never miss a local story.
K-State has never played in the Cactus Bowl, but this will be the team’s sixth trip to the desert for a bowl game. It played in Arizona most recently in 2013 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.
UCLA and K-State last played in the 2014 Alamo Bowl, with the Bruins winning a close game.
Fans can purchase tickets in the official K-State cheering section directly from the school through its athletic website or in other areas through the bowl.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments