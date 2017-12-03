Kansas State University

Kansas State headed to Cactus Bowl vs. UCLA

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 03, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Kansas State football team is headed to the Cactus Bowl, where it will play UCLA this postseason.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The stadium is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will be reconfigured to a football setup.

The Wildcats are making their eighth consecutive trip to a bowl. They qualified for the postseason this year by finishing fourth in the Big 12 with a 7-5 record.

UCLA finished fourth in the Pac-12 with a record of 6-6.

K-State has never played in the Cactus Bowl, but this will be the team’s sixth trip to the desert for a bowl game. It played in Arizona most recently in 2013 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

UCLA and K-State last played in the 2014 Alamo Bowl, with the Bruins winning a close game.

Fans can purchase tickets in the official K-State cheering section directly from the school through its athletic website or in other areas through the bowl.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

