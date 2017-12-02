Kansas State at Vanderbilt preview: lineups, tipoff time, TV info, prediction

Kansas State at Vanderbilt
When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Memorial Gym, Nashville
TV: SEC Network Plus
Never miss a local story.
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.1
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
14.0
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
10.7
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.3
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
14.4
P
No.
Vanderbilt
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
11
Jeff Roberson
6-6
Sr.
13.3
F
12
Djery Baptiste
6-10
So.
5.7
G
2
Joe Toye
6-7
Jr.
5.0
G
0
Saben Lee
6-2
Fr.
6.3
G
13
Riley LaChance
6-2
Sr.
13.1
The Lowdown: Kansas State is off to a 6-1 start, but it hasn’t beaten a big-name opponent or won on the road this season. The Wildcats can change that on Sunday if they beat Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Commodores are also in search of their first signature victory. At 3-4, their wins have come against Austin Peay, UNC Asheville and Radford.
K-State player to watch: Kamau Stokes. The junior point guard has played his best in big games this season, scoring 42 points at the Las Vegas Invitational against Arizona State and George Washington. Can he keep that streak against Vanderbilt?
Vanderbilt player to watch: Jeff Roberson. The senior forward has averaged 17 points in his past two games, and he is terrific at the free-throw line. Unlike most big men, he rarely misses and has made 34 of 36 foul shots this season.
Prediction
This is a toss-up game on paper, and both teams need a signature win. Odds are good this one will go down to the wire. K-State’s balanced scoring lineup and experience in close games could be the deciding factor.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments