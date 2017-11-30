Kansas State places a dozen players on All-Big 12 football team

Twelve Kansas State football players earned all-conference honors from the Big 12 on Thursday.
Dalton Risner, Matthew McCrane, Will Geary and D.J. Reed led the way on the first team.
Risner, a junior right tackle, was K-State’s best offensive lineman this season. McCrane, a senior kicker, led the Big 12 with 21 field goals and 43 extra points.
Geary, a senior defensive tackle, received votes for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year after piling up 43 tackles. Reed made the first team as both a defensive back and a returner.
Never miss a local story.
Fullback Winston Dimel, defensive end Reggie Walker and punter Nick Walsh all made the second team.
Several K-State players also received honorable mention from the conference. They are: defensive tackle Trey Dishon, linebacker Jayd Kirby, receiver Byron Pringle, defensive back Duke Shelley and linebacker Trent Tanking. Quarterback Skylar Thompson also received votes for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He is also the Heisman front-runner.
Oklahoma defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson shared Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell won Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments