Dean Wade saves Kansas State in uninspiring win over Oral Roberts

Kansas State has produced some encouraging basketball scores this season.
A 77-68 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum was not one of them.
Shortly after it was over, Dean Wade was asked what the Wildcats will need to improve before they hit the road for a more challenging game against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
His answer: “Everything.”
“Our play tonight,” he added, “isn’t going to cut it in the Big 12. There is no team that is not going to be competitive in the league this year.”
No, it won’t. The Wildcats (6-1) turned in their worst performance of the year, failing to pull away from the Golden Eagles (1-7) and needing 25 points and 11 rebounds from Wade just to survive. They appeared lost against zone defense and attempted 26 three-pointers, making eight. They failed to create turnovers and they rarely played with energy.
Calling this an ugly win might be an understatement. It felt as if K-State players were sleepwalking.
“A win is a win,” junior guard Kamau Stokes said, “but we definitely aren’t happy with the win.”
K-State built a 24-10 lead midway through the first half, but struggled from there. Oral Roberts hung around the rest of the way. The Wildcats needed a big effort from Wade to stay in the lead, and they needed late baskets from Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes to pull comfortably ahead.
That was surprising. This was supposed to be a romp.
Oral Roberts entered the game on a six-game losing streak with its only win coming at home against a NAIA opponent. It lost at Oklahoma State 91-48, at Penn State 86-48 and at Tulsa 90-71.
Oral Roberts is one of the nation’s worst teams, yet it gave K-State a competitive game.
“Defense is a pride thing, it is a technique thing, it is a habit, and tonight I’m not sure we had the pride that we needed to get stops,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “It seemed like each time we had a different person have a mental breakdown on the defensive end and not do what they are supposed to do.”
If not for Wade, the Golden Eagles might have pulled off an upset. The junior forward made 9 of 14 shots on his way to a game-high 25 points. He was involved in all areas, grabbing 11 rebounds and sending out two assists.
The Wildcats needed all of it.
“Who is going to give us a special effort?” Weber said. “Obviously, Dean did. Thank goodness for that.”
Stokes added 12 points, but he was the only other K-State player to reach double figures.
Sam Kearns led Oral Roberts with 21 points, Javan White had 14 points and Albert Owens scored 13.
After splitting a pair of challenging games against Arizona State and George Washington at the Las Vegas Invitational last week, K-State coach Bruce Weber said he figured out the Wildcats were a good team.
Perhaps that is still true, but K-State will need to play much better than this to win its next game at Vanderbilt on Sunday.
“We didn’t play that well today,” Wade said. “We got a win, but we have to be more focused on defense.”
Oral Roberts
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Nzekwesi
32
0-8
6-6
3
4
6
White
33
7-12
0-2
11
3
14
Owens
31
3-8
7-8
5
1
13
Kearns
38
6-12
6-6
4
1
21
Ruder
21
2-6
0-0
2
3
5
Harris
27
2-9
2-2
5
3
7
Miller
9
1-1
0-2
3
1
2
Sutton
7
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
Manek
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-57
21-26
33
17
68
Percentages: FG .368, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Kearns 3-6, Harris 1-3, Ruder 1-4, Sutton 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 8 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Owens, White). Turnovers: 8 (Kearns 4, Harris 2, Miller, Owens). Steals: 4 (Nzekwesi 2, Owens, White). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Mawien
19
2-3
0-0
3
4
4
Sneed
27
3-9
0-0
4
2
8
Wade
37
9-14
6-8
11
2
25
Brown
34
4-9
1-2
0
1
9
Stokes
35
3-11
4-6
6
1
12
Sallah
14
2-3
0-0
1
3
4
Wainright
13
2-3
0-0
4
3
5
Diarra
12
2-3
0-1
1
3
5
Patrick
5
1-4
0-0
0
1
3
Stockard
4
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
Totals
200
29-60
11-17
30
20
77
Percentages: FG .483, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sneed 2-6, Stokes 2-6, Wainright 1-1, Diarra 1-2, Wade 1-3, Patrick 1-4, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 9 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mawien 2, Brown, Sallah). Turnovers: 9 (Brown 3, Stokes 3, Sneed 2, Wainright). Steals: 7 (Stokes 3, Brown, Diarra, Wade, Wainright). Technical Fouls: None.
Oral Roberts
34
34
—
68
Kansas St.
42
35
—
77
A—7,273 (12,528).
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
