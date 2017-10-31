Kansas State University

Kansas State sends Happy Halloween graphics to football recruits

By Kellis Robinett

October 31, 2017 4:52 PM

MANHATTAN

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder said Tuesday the Wildcats planned to treat Halloween like any other day, going about business and practice as usual.

But they did do one thing out of the ordinary to celebrate the final day of October: The Wildcats sent Happy Halloween graphics to recruits.

At least two recruits shared them on Twitter. You can check them out below.

While we are on the topic of Halloween, Snyder said his favorite costume growing up was a cowboy.

“The only one that I can remember is having a bandana and a cowboy hat when I was a little bitty toot,” Snyder said. “We couldn’t afford costumes. My uncle had a cowboy hat that he gave me. I don’t know where I got the bandana. I would go door to door with a sack and my bandana. I was a cowboy.”

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

