K-State football gains commitment from Lawrence senior Ekow Boye-Doe

Lawrence senior defensive back/wide receiver Ekow Boye-Doe orally committed to Kansas State on Monday.
A 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete, Boye-Doe pledged to the Wildcats with a fun video he shared via Twitter.
He is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports and a two-star recruit, according to Rivals. He is expected to play defensive back in college.
Boye-Doe chose K-State over Kansas, Tulane and several FCS schools.
In a message accompanying his video, Boye-Doe thanked a number of people for helping him become a star high school football player, including his family and coaches.
Watch this video to see where I’ll be attending school for the next four years #Committed #NextChapter https://t.co/3hLYG24hlm pic.twitter.com/mm9d7pKpsT— pak (@ekowbodoe) October 30, 2017
“All of these people have helped me become the young man I am today,” Boye-Doe wrote on social media.
Boye-Doe started to draw the attention of Big 12 schools last summer when he showed off his speed during camps. K-State was the first FBS team to offer him a scholarship in July.
He is the 11th member of K-State’s 2018 recruiting class, joining other defensive backs Darreyl Patterson, E.J. Thomas, Lance Robinson and Wayne Jones.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments