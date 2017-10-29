K-State sophomore Xavier Sneed flashes top form in exhibition victory

Bruce Weber wasn’t joking earlier this month when he said Kansas State sophomore Xavier Sneed found his “mojo” during the off season.
Sneed was the Wildcats’ best player during a 79-56 exhibition victory over Fort Hays State on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The athletic wing did a little bit of everything while scoring a game-high 18 points. He made 7 of 13 shots, drained two three-pointers, threw down dunks and grabbed seven rebounds. His play reminded fans of his early contributions as a freshman, when he was one of the top performers on the roster, instead of his end-of-season struggles.
If he continues to play this well when the season begins on Nov. 10, the Wildcats will take their chances against most opponents.
“That is one more person the defense has to worry about,” K-State junior forward Dean Wade said. “If they help, you kick it out to Xavier and that’s three. He is always in the passing lanes. You have to be cautious about that. He is athletic, and steals are easy points for him. He can take it and just dunk it.
“Playing against him, I feel like he is always on your mind. Casual passes, he is taking those the other way. He gives us a huge lift, because he kind of slows down everyone.”
At 6-foot-5, Sneed is the type of player who can impact in a game in all areas. That’s important for a K-State team hoping to play small this year. Weber will ask him to score, but his rebounds, steals and defense are every bit as important, if not more.
This was the ideal type of game for him, albeit against lower-level competition.
“I was just showing all aspects of my game,” Sneed said. “Last year, a lot of people labeled me just as a shooter. Of course I am trying to get to the hole more and do a lot more things for our team to help us win.”
K-State also got nice contributions from Wade (15 points), Barry Brown (14 points, 7 rebounds), and Cartier Diarra (11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds).
Diarra started at point guard in place of Kamau Stokes, who recently had his wisdom teeth removed and watched the game in street clothes.
It was a productive day for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t perfect.
K-State led by 20 in the first half, but some defensive breakdowns allowed Fort Hays State to pull within 37-30 at halftime. The Wildcats also committed 16 turnovers.
They have room to improve before the games start counting, but Sneed certainly appears ready for the season to begin.
“He has been one of our best players,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said, “if not our best player, on a day-to-day basis in practice. That is why I was a little surprised last week against Missouri State when he didn’t do too much. What are you good at? Figure it out. He is good at running off those screens, jumping up and making shots, getting steals and getting dunks.”
