Kansas State coach Bill Snyder talks on the sideline during Saturday’s game in Lawrence.
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder talks on the sideline during Saturday’s game in Lawrence. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder talks on the sideline during Saturday’s game in Lawrence. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com

Kansas State University

Kansas State 30, Kansas 20: Key moments, players and grades

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 7:39 PM

K-State player of the game: D.J. Reed. The junior defensive back returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and intercepted a pass on the final play of the game. His score on special teams was one of the biggest plays of the game, and he continues to be one of K-State’s few dependable defenders in pass coverage.

KU player of the game: Steven Sims. The KU receiver was continually open, making nine catches for 233 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats had no answer for him.

Key moment of the game: K-State linebacker Jayd Kirby forced and recovered a fumble on the opening play of the second half, setting the Wildcats up with excellent position. They scored three plays later and took a 17-6 lead.

K-State Grades

Offense: B-. It’s hard to grade the offense, considering the Wildcats were down to their third-string quarterback for the entire second half, but they scraped together enough points to win. Using Alex Barnes out of the wildcat formation was a nice choice, and enabled them to control clock. The unit continues to have issues in the red zone, though. K-State crossed the 20 twice in the first half, but walked away without a single point, thanks to a Byron Pringle fumble and a turnover on downs.

More Videos

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

Pause
David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State 1:21

David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

K-State DB Denzel Goolsby on OU interception, KU rivalry 3:11

K-State DB Denzel Goolsby on OU interception, KU rivalry

Highlights from K-State-OU football game 3:06

Highlights from K-State-OU football game

Alex Delton talks Sunflower Showdown 1:45

Alex Delton talks Sunflower Showdown

K-State kicker Matthew McCrane compares Sunflower Showdown to Texas/Oklahoma rivalry 1:08

K-State kicker Matthew McCrane compares Sunflower Showdown to Texas/Oklahoma rivalry

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

K-State punter Nick Walsh motivated by KU recruiting snub 0:50

K-State punter Nick Walsh motivated by KU recruiting snub

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

  • K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

    K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

Defense: F. Baker Mayfield throwing for 400-plus yards is one thing. Carter Stanley is another. That he piled up that much yardage while only completing 23 of 48 passes further shows how poor K-State has been in coverage of late. Defensive coordinator Tom Hayes would be wise to alter his schemes in future games and cut down on so much man.

Special Teams: A. D.J. Reed returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Matthew McCrane was perfect on his three attempts.

Coaching: D+. It was surprising to see Kansas begin Saturday’s game with more energy and enthusiasm than K-State. Bill Snyder typically is usually the master motivator when it comes to the Sunflower Showdown. But the Wildcats allowed the Jayhawks to build confidence and make this a close game.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

Pause
David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State 1:21

David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

K-State DB Denzel Goolsby on OU interception, KU rivalry 3:11

K-State DB Denzel Goolsby on OU interception, KU rivalry

Highlights from K-State-OU football game 3:06

Highlights from K-State-OU football game

Alex Delton talks Sunflower Showdown 1:45

Alex Delton talks Sunflower Showdown

K-State kicker Matthew McCrane compares Sunflower Showdown to Texas/Oklahoma rivalry 1:08

K-State kicker Matthew McCrane compares Sunflower Showdown to Texas/Oklahoma rivalry

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

K-State punter Nick Walsh motivated by KU recruiting snub 0:50

K-State punter Nick Walsh motivated by KU recruiting snub

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

  • K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

    K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

K-State running back Alex Barnes on his big game against KU

View More Video