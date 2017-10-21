Kansas State, Oklahoma football game delayed by lightning

Inclement weather has delayed the start of another Kansas State football game.
K-State and Oklahoma were scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium, but a lightning strike has pushed the start time back to 3:35
The delay comes a week after lightning forced K-State and TCU to push kickoff to 2 p.m. instead of 11 a.m., and then halt play for another hour in the fourth quarter, weather forecasts are projecting the possibility of more thunderstorms on Saturday in Manhattan.
The National Weather Service projected a possible thunderstorm to develop in the area starting at 2:30. The storm could feature frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.
Storm development 2:30-3:30 PM in the shaded area. Frequent lightning, hail to quarter size, and locally gusty winds possible. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/pdRnH7ArCS— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) October 21, 2017
Up to three inches of rain is expected throughout the region.
The Wildcats and Sooners will play through rain, but they won’t be allowed on the field if there is lightning in the area. By rule, college football games must be delayed for 30 minutes after any nearby lightning strike.
Last week, K-State repeatedly delayed its game against TCU (a 26-6 victory for the Horned Frogs) and asked fans to seek shelter from the weather. Fans could be in for a repeat against Oklahoma.
Severe storms possible this afternoon. Most likely east of a line from Marysville to Junction City. Stay prepared & weather aware. #kswx pic.twitter.com/CvwY9puDLL— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) October 21, 2017
