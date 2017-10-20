Home field disadvantage: K-State hasn't beaten OU in Manhattan since 1996

Over the past 21 years, Kansas State has won 105 football games at Snyder Family Stadium. Those victories have come against teams of all shapes and sizes, including Colorado, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Southern California, Texas A&M, UCLA and the vast majority of the current Big 12.

Playing in Manhattan has provided the Wildcats with a noticeable home-field advantage against most opponents, but one team seems to be immune: Oklahoma.

The Sooners haven’t lost in Manhattan since 1996. They have won six straight road games against the Wildcats, often by obscene margins. The last time they visited the Flint Hills, they handed K-State coach Bill Snyder the second-most lopsided defeat of his career, 55-0. And that was after travel issues delayed their arrival until the morning of the game. On average, they have beaten K-State by 24.8 points during their current road winning streak.

“Just haven’t played well enough,” Snyder said when asked about playing Oklahoma at home.

Things won’t get any easier on Saturday. Baker Mayfield and company are favored by 14.

“The only experience I really have with them is two years ago at home, and that game didn’t go so well for us,” K-State receiver Dalton Schoen said. “I don’t know what it has really been – a combination of us playing bad or just them being a really talented, well-coached football team. We know what we are going to get from them, in that sense. We have to go out there and perform well, because we can’t really make mistakes.”

What makes the streak so odd is that K-State has found success against Oklahoma in other locations. Snyder has led the Wildcats to three victories in Norman over the past two decades, as well as a 35-7 triumph in the 2003 Big 12 championship at Arrowhead Stadium, perhaps the biggest win in school history.

K-State’s last victory over a top 10 team came at Oklahoma.

But the Wildcats have proven they can beat just about everyone else at home. They haven’t lost to Texas in Manhattan since 2002, Iowa State since 2004, Kansas since 2007 and Texas Tech since 2008. West Virginia has never won here.

Oklahoma treats Manhattan like its second home, a nice vacation spot where nothing ever goes wrong.

There is one notable change in the matchup this season, though. Bob Stoops, a former K-State assistant under Snyder, is no longer Oklahoma’s coach. Did he have a secret for success in Manhattan? Or can new coach Lincoln Riley deliver the same road dominance?

Snyder tried to downplay the streak this week, and made one thing clear: he would prefer K-State players find other sources of motivation for this game.

“I’m not interested in our players going in and worrying about how badly they may have gotten defeated,” Snyder said. “It’s not about limiting the margin of defeat. It’s about going in and preparing well enough to win the ballgame.”