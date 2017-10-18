K-State forward James Love out indefinitely with foot injury

Another year, another preseason foot injury for Kansas State forward James Love.
The 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman sat out practice on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum and watched with a medical boot on his right foot. He needed the help of a scooter to get around the building.
He is not expected to play in K-State’s charity exhibition game against Missouri State on Saturday. His recovery timetable is unknown.
“James has a foot injury again,” K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber said. “We don’t know the extent of it. We are going to do some more X-Rays, a MRI and stuff tomorrow. We will know, hopefully, by the weekend.”
Love has had trouble staying healthy since signing with the Wildcats out of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He missed all of last season with a broken foot. His only action in a K-State uniform came during a summer trip to Europe in 2016, when he averaged two points and two rebounds while playing in five exhibition games.
He was expected to provide K-State with front court depth this season.
