Kansas State University

Bill Snyder says K-State QB Jesse Ertz will play again this season, at some point

October 16, 2017 11:33 AM

MANHATTAN

Kansas State football fans can expect to see Jesse Ertz at quarterback again this season.

It’s just a matter of when.

“Jesse will be able to play,” K-State coach Bill Snyder said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference. “I just don’t know exactly when it’s going to be. He will be back.”

That is good news for the Wildcats. Ertz, a senior, had made 18 consecutive starts before missing a 26-6 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. He dressed for the game and threw passes during warmups, but ended up watching all the action from the sideline. His absence was expected, as he has played through an obvious knee injury this season and was too hobbled to finish games against Baylor and Texas. But he was missed.

Sophomore Alex Delton took his place, and the offense sputtered. In his first start, Delton completed 11 of 29 passes for 146 yards, while also rushing for 39 yards. The Wildcats gained a season-low 216 yards.

Some wondered if redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson might have been able to spark the offense as the game went on, but Snyder said he didn’t consider that option.

“I won’t say he’s not close enough to get on the field,” Snyder said of Thompson. “ You think about all options, but (playing Thompson) really wasn’t anything I was prepared to do, or wanted to do.”

Ertz remains the clear top option for K-State at quarterback. In his first five games this season, he completed 55 of 100 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 336 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior, he amassed 2,767 yards of offense while leading the Wildcats to a 9-4 record.

Snyder offered no timetable for Ertz’s return, so it remains unclear when he will throw his next pass.

But the Wildcats will need a better offense in their next game against No. 9 Oklahoma, which is averaging 42 points and 576 yards per game.

Another turnaround?

K-State has started 3-3 for the third consecutive season. In each of the past two years, the Wildcats have rallied to qualify for a bowl. Last year, they won six of their final seven.

Does Snyder think this team can duplicate that strong run?

“I am always a proponent of that,” Snyder said. “I always have the greatest of expectations. I don’t believe in limiting what our capabilities are. Yes, we do have the ability to vastly improve where we are at this particular point in time. Now, saying it is one thing and the fact that it has happened in the past is another ... What’s most important is what we do about it.”

Kickoff set for Sunflower Showdown

The Sunflower Showdown football game between K-State and KU on will start at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Lawrence. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

