Kansas State searching for ways to help slumping running backs

The disappointing season continues for Kansas State’s running backs.
Hailed as the deepest position on the roster by K-State football coach Bill Snyder one short month ago, they are currently struggling to gain positive yardage.
Things reached a new low Saturday during a 26-6 loss to TCU. Alex Barnes rushed for seven yards on four carries as the starter, Justin Silmon ran for 14 yards on five carries as the backup and Dalvin Warmack didn’t touch the ball.
Quite a contrast from last season when Barnes averaged 7.9 yards per carry and the team dominated on the ground, rushing for 279.8 yards in its final seven games.
What has changed? There are no easy answers.
“This is not something that we foresaw coming into the season,” Barnes, a sophomore, said. “There is no way to describe how tough things have been. I don’t know how to solve it with one move. It’s going to be a process that takes a lot of steps. There is a lot of communication that needs to be done to get there.”
The journey back to a productive running game will be a group effort.
It may start with offensive coordinator Dana Dimel. Too often this season, defenses have bottled up K-State running backs before they can even hit they hit the hole, as if they knew the play in advance. Outside of quarterback keepers, the Wildcats haven’t found much success on the ground. Barnes rushed for 99 yards against Charlotte and 80 yards against Baylor. Other than that, there have been few positives.
TCU added onto those woes with a stream of run blitzes that K-State could not block. Afterward, Snyder said the offense needed to run plays better suited for its personnel. Barnes said TCU defenders were quick to figure out K-State’s formations, and beat the Wildcats to the point of attack.
“We are doing a lot of the same stuff on film,” Barnes said. “So we will just have to mix it up a little more schematically-wise to try and free us up and give us some space.”
K-State offensive linemen shoulder some of the blame.
Right tackle Dalton Risner said it hurts to see talented runners like Barnes, Silmon and Warmack get stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Nothing was more frustrating than going for it on a fourth-and-short from the TCU 8 and watching the Horned Frogs swarm Silmon in the backfield.
“I know for a fact we can run the ball,” Risner said. “Teams in the Big 12 know Kansas State can run the ball. We ran the ball effectively last year, and we had a few games this year where we ran the ball pretty effectively. They want to stop our run. They want to make us throw the ball. We, as an offensive line, have to recognize that, and we can’t be making excuses about safeties coming up and making plays. We have to fit it up and block it.”
Added left guard Abdul Beecham: “It is something we have to get fixed or the season is not going to go the way we want.”
The Horned Frogs dared the Wildcats to throw more than usual on Saturday with backup quarterback Alex Delton leading the offense instead of Jesse Ertz. The first-time starter had his struggles, completing 11 of 29 passes for 146 yards.
Delton couldn’t take pressure away from K-State’s running backs. Barnes and Silmon couldn’t make things easy for the quarterback. It was a vicious cycle.
“The main thing with getting the running backs going is all of us buying into what is going on out here,” Risner said, “buying into the plays we are running and how we are blocking, and everything that goes along with it.”
Perhaps things looked worse than usual because of the opponent. TCU sports the Big 12’s top run defense, allowing 98.3 rushing yards per game. K-State only managed 70. Oklahoma provides a slighlty friendlier matchup — the Sooners are allowing 126.2 rushing yards.
“We have the same athletes, the same explosiveness to us,” Barnes said. “The defense is playing lights out right now. It’s solely on the offense. We have to get it figured out. That is something we plan to do.”
Afternoon kick – Kansas State’s next game against Oklahoma will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium. Fox will televise the game.
