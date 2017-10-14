TCU 26, Kansas State 6: key moments, players and grades

1:34 K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU Pause

1:26 2017 Bloktoberfest

1:20 'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

3:02 Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

0:40 Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita

2:35 Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars