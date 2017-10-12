Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder looks to score as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
Kansas State University

Report: Former K-State star Rodney McGruder to miss up to 6 months with injury

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 12, 2017 3:08 PM

Just when it looked like Rodney McGruder was poised to build on a promising rookie season with the Miami Heat, he will have to spend a few months away from the basketball court while he recovers from an injury.

Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that McGruder has suffered a stress fracture in his left leg and is expected to miss three-to-six months, according to sources.

McGruder, a former Kansas State star, has been a feel-good story for the Heat. Since starting out with their development team, he has gained a regular starting spot in Miami and earned a nickname from fans -- The Scavenger. A 6-foot-4 guard, McGruder averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 78 games last season, making 65 starts.

While playing for the Wildcats, McGruder averaged 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds and helped K-State advance to the NCAA Tournament four times.

As a freshman, he helped the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight as a reserve. As a senior, he helped them share a Big 12 championship as the team’s go-to player.

McGruder went undrafted out of college, and spent time playing in Hungary before making a name for himself in the D-League and working his way into the Heat’s starting lineup. His progress will have to wait a few months.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

