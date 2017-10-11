Jeff Mittie speaks with media.
Jeff Mittie speaks with media. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Jeff Mittie speaks with media. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Kansas State University

Eternati Willock dismissed from K-State women's basketball team

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 11, 2017 3:52 PM

MANHATTAN

Eternati Willock, a promising 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, is no longer a member of the Kansas State women’s basketball team. Coach Jeff Mittie announced Wednesday that she had been dismissed for continued violations of team rules.

“Eternati struggled with many things associated with being a student-athlete,” Mittie said in a statement released by K-State. “While there were glimpses of improvement in her behavior, overall her continued violations of team rules and standards has led to her dismissal. We wish her the best going forward.”

Mittie previously suspended Willock in April when she was arrested by Riley County Police and charged with criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor. Her bond was set at $800. She was re-instated over the summer and traveled with the team during its exhibition tour of Europe.

Last week, Mittie said Willock had taken positive steps on and off the court, and he looked forward to her contributions this season after she sat out two exhibition games and the season-opener.

That changed Wednesday.

Willock was a unanimous selection for the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team last season after averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • K-State QB Alex Delton reflects on Texas loss

    K-State QB Alex Delton reflects on Texas loss

K-State QB Alex Delton reflects on Texas loss

K-State QB Alex Delton reflects on Texas loss 2:47

K-State QB Alex Delton reflects on Texas loss
K-State DB Kendall Adams talks after Texas loss 2:37

K-State DB Kendall Adams talks after Texas loss
K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks Texas loss 2:46

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks Texas loss

View More Video