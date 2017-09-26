Bill Snyder thanks K-State fans for road support, apologizes for loss in heartfelt letter

Bill Snyder sent a letter to Kansas State fans on Tuesday to properly thank them for traveling to Nashville in big numbers to support the Wildcats during a 14-7 loss to Vanderbilt two weeks ago.
Thousands of K-State fans made the trip. Vanderbilt Stadium (capacity 40,350) appeared half purple at kickoff.
The letter reads:
“My sincere thank you and appreciation to all of the Kansas State fans who traveled to Nashville for the Vanderbilt game. You were great before, during and after the game. You certainly did your part (and then some). There are no better fans anywhere in the country. You are loved by this program.”
Snyder also apologized for the loss.
“I did not hold up our end and provide you with a more positive outcome,” Snyder wrote. “We did not play or coach collectively as well as we are capable, nor as well as we needed to against a competitive Vanderbilt team. I apologize for that.”
K-State continues its season Saturday against Baylor at Snyder Family Stadium. Snyder hopes to see another good crowd.
“Praying for your continued loyal and caring support,” Snyder wrote. “Hope you had an otherwise enjoyable trip and a safe return.”
Snyder’s letter echoes comments made by K-State players last week.
The Wildcats enjoyed playing in front of so many friendly faces in Nashville. But they wanted to provide their fans with a better result.
“First of all, I want to apologize,” K-State offensive lineman Abdul Beecham said. “When I ran out of the tunnel in Nashville I saw nothing but purple, and it was a good feeling. It didn’t feel like we were away at all. It felt like another home game to us. We really let our fans down. So, I want to thank them for coming out and I want to let everybody know to stay behind us and we’re going to give you guys a reason to come out and cheer.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
