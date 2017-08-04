St. Louis point guard Shaun Williams commits to Kansas State

The Kansas State basketball team gained its first 2018 commitment late Thursday night when Shaun Williams, a 6-foot-2 point guard from St. Louis, announced his pledge to the Wildcats.
Williams is a three-star recruit that attends Hazelwood Central High School and plays for Bradley Beal Elite on the AAU circuit. He chose K-State over Dayton, Tulsa, UTEP, VCU and several other schools.
He is the third basketball standout from the St. Louis area to commit to the Wildcats in as many years. K-State freshman forward Levi Stockard and sophomore wing Xavier Sneed are also from the Gateway City.
K-State doesn’t currently have an open scholarship for its 2018 recruiting class, as there aren’t any scholarship seniors on its roster. But basketball coach Bruce Weber has said that won’t stop the Wildcats from recruiting high school seniors with potential.
Transfers have become so commonplace that yearly roster turnover is to be expected in college basketball, and Williams’ commitment means at least one K-State roster shakeup will take place in the coming months.
Williams will add guard depth to a K-State backcourt that currently features returning starters Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes, as well as Cartier Diarra, Mike McGuirl, Brian Patrick and Amaad Wainright.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
