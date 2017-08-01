Kansas State gives Bruce Weber contract extension

Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has signed a two-year contract extension that will run through 2021, the school announced Tuesday.
Weber’s $2.15 million salary for the upcoming season will remain unchanged under the new deal and increase by $100,000 each year he remains on the job. His $2.5 million buyout is also the same as his previous contract through April 30, 2019, but it drops to $500,000 for the final two years of his new agreement.
Thought to be on the hot seat as recently as February, Weber engineered a late-season turnaround that got the Wildcats into the NCAA Tournament. K-State is coming off a 21-14 campaign. It will try to build off that next season with returning starters Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade leading the way.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the type of person we have leading our program,” new K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “Coach Weber is well-regarded throughout college basketball as an outstanding coach and a man who conducts his program with integrity and class. I have been able to interact with his team this offseason, and I see the respect our current and former players who have regularly returned to Manhattan have for him.”
Weber has coached at K-State since 2012. This will be his sixth season. His overall record with the Wildcats is 100-68. He had his most success early, guiding K-State to a shared Big 12 championship and the NCAA Tournament in his debut season. He led the team back to the NCAA Tournament a year later, but missed the postseason entirely in 2015 and 2016.
“We have won a Big 12 Championship under his leadership and are confident about the state of the program and the potential of this year’s team,” Taylor said. “It is our hope we can continue to build upon the success of last season’s NCAA Tournament berth.”
Weber thanked Taylor and K-State president Richard Myers for supporting him with a new contract.
“Longevity is at the core of building a successful program and this commitment from the administration ensures that we have everything necessary to build on what we have already accomplished these last five seasons,” Weber said. “We have had a great summer in the gym and I’m excited about current players and where they are taking us a program in the coming years.”
