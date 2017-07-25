Houston offensive lineman Christian Duffie poses for a picture with Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.
Houston offensive lineman Christian Duffie commits to Kansas State

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

July 25, 2017 1:47 PM

Another day, another commitment for the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats picked up their third pledge in as many days on Tuesday when three-star offensive lineman Christian Duffie orally committed to K-State.

Duffie is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound guard from Houston. He announced his commitment on Twitter after making an official visit to the school. He is the nation’s 44th rated guard, according to 247 sports.

“I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Kansas State University,” Duffie wrote on social media.

Duffie chose K-State over Texas Tech, Oregon State, Houston, Tulsa and SMU. And he did so at a time when K-State is building recruiting momentum. After boasting a mere three members last week, its 2018 recruiting class has doubled in the past three days.

E.J. Thomas, a defensive back from Atlanta, pledged to play for K-State on Sunday afternoon. Then Spencer Trussell, a defensive end from Arlington, Texas, announced his commitment Monday morning.

K-State’s other known 2018 commits are defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle, and defensive backs Lance Robinson and Wayne Jones.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

