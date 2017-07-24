K-State football gains pair of 2018 commits on defense

It’s been a productive few days for Kansas State on the recruiting front.
The Wildcats have picked up a pair of commitments on defense following some weekend visits. E.J. Thomas, a defensive back from Atlanta, pledged to play for K-State on Sunday afternoon. Then Spencer Trussell, a defensive end from Arlington, Texas, announced his commitment Monday morning. Together, they bring K-State’s 2018 recruiting class up to five members.
Rivals rates both recruits as three-star players.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner, picked K-State over a number of small schools near his Georgia home, including Appalachian State, Troy and Tennessee-Chattanooga.
“As soon as I stepped on this campus,” he wrote on Twitter, “I knew I could see myself playing here and furthering my education.”
#EMAW18 pic.twitter.com/ganFIpY83j— EJ Thomas ⚔️ (@EJThomas_2) July 23, 2017
Trussell, a 6-4, 225-pound pass-rusher, chose K-State over Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and Tulsa. He committed to the Wildcats over the weekend, but waited until Monday to announce his decision after he informed his high school teammates.
“After going to Manhattan, I realized that this is my home,” Trussell wrote on Twitter. “Blessed to say I am committed to the K-State Wildcats.”
After going to Manhattan, i realized that this is my home. Blessed to say i am committed to the K-State Wildcats!! #EMAW #Committed #Family pic.twitter.com/yDHe5Poh6C— Spencer Trussell (@trussell0) July 24, 2017
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments